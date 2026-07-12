C.J. Stroud just landed on an NFL insider's doomsday clock

In an informal one-on-one interview with NFL Insider John Frascella, he posed a "doomsday" question for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in the event that he suffers any hangover-like symptoms from last season's catastrophic ending. "When does Davis Mills [backup quarterback] get his final long look?"

In a continuation of what's been an offseason full of speculation and unmet expectations, Frascella is only voicing what many fans and local media members have already openly wondered. Is any version of "rookie C.J. Stroud" going to walk through that door anytime soon? That line of questioning is also perhaps why the team has yet to re-sign him. And if that answer doesn't materialize in an effective enough fashion this campaign, then the organization will have even tougher questions to answer by this time next offseason.

Texans' offseason improvements could potentially expose hard reality surrounding Stroud

Frascella gave a full explanation of his concern with Stroud's possible trajectory when he expressed to me,

"At the end of the day, the entire Texans season is going come down to C.J. Stroud finding the blind confidence he had as a rookie. Right now, those days seem long gone, and things seemed to start going south the moment he lost Tank Dell [wide receiver] initially. Now, Tank is back, and the Texans have a fully competent receiving corps, top to bottom. But, if that doesn't do it for C.J., that brings the hard question for Coach Ryans [head coach] -- when does Davis Mills [backup quarterback] get his final, long look? We know the texans have the defense. It all comes down to quality quarterback play in the key moments."

What truly doesn't help Stroud in this context is the fact that he and everyone else in Houston watched as Mills went a season-saving 3-0 as a starter when Stroud missed time due to a concussion. In that stretch, Mills went 69/116 (60% completion) for 719 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and an average passer rating of 88.5 against AFC contenders like the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. While these weren't eye-popping numbers, his play still led to much-needed wins at a time where Houston's season was hanging on by a shoestring.

He protected the football, managed situational offense adequately and even helped Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins have his best offensive output of the season with the two linking up on seven receptions (15 targets) for 136 yards (19.4 avg).

This winning football formula was also why many fans, including myself at the time, questioned Ryans' decision to leave Stroud in against the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional round after his now infamous four-interception first half. The biggest what-if after the 28-16 collapse was, "if thrown if after halftime, was Davis Mills capable enough to generate a comeback similar to what he did against the Jaguars in week 10?" We'll never know, and many fans will continue to hold that against Stroud until the team finally does break through (and even then, that still may not be enough for some).

Stroud and the Texans' offense has every opportunity in the NFL world to quiet all the noise in quick fashion once the 2026 regular season finally begins. With another year under the guidance of offensive coordinator Nick Caley, an improved offensive line, a fully healthy rushing attack and several new and/or returning receiving options to choose from, Stroud is the most equipped for success he's ever been since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2023.

For his and the franchise's sake, let's all hope that his best football is still in front of him. Or else, things are going to get really awkward in Houston, Texas in the latter parts of 2027.