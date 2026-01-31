C.J. Stroud is poised to cost a bundle

Despite injuries to several of his top receivers and one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, C.J. Stroud - and the Texans defense - have willed Houston to the playoffs in consecutive years. Now entering his fourth season in the NFL, Stroud is extension eligible this offseason.

Stroud was a part of a fantastic first round for the Texans and general manager Nick Caserio where they landed him and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. Now the team will need to decide whether they want to lock one or both up to long-term deals.

There isn't a sense of urgency other than the fact that the salary cap continues to rise, and with it the cost of top-of-the-market players with it. And make no mistake, both Stroud and Anderson are top-of-the-market players. But Houston still has at least two years of control over both players. There seems to be an impetus from the team to get Anderson locked up first.



That makes sense given the edge market is in the midst of a boom while the quarterback market doesn't have many other candidates to push it forward at this time (although Drake Maye is just a year away from changing that math).





The Cost of A C.J. Stroud Extension

Even with modest counting stats this year - 19 touchdowns and 3,041 yards - he still takes care of the ball while displaying composure and a knack for making big time throws. Those traits buoy his value and will keep him in the upper echelons of contracts. Let's compare him to a few of his contemporaries over the three years preceding their contracts.

Player Passing Yards TD INT Big Time Throws Turnover-worthy Plays BTT-TWP Rate yds/att CJ Stroud 2023-2025 11,158 63 26 62 50 +0.8% 7.5 Brock Purdy 2022-2024 9,518 64 27 45 42 +0.3% 8.9 Trevor Lawrence 2021-2023 11,771 58 39 85 72 +0.7% 6.7 Justin Herbert 2020-2022 14,089 94 35 82 42 1.9% 7.2

Because of the rising nature of the cap, using APY as a % of salary cap in year signed acts as a better barometer, a more apples-to-apples if you will, than the APY's themselves. Here is a look at the trio of comps laid out along those terms.

Player Year Signed APY Salary Cap APY as % of Cap Justin Herbert 2023 $52.5 million $224.8 million 23.35% Trevor Lawrence 2024 $55.0 million $255.4 million 21.53% Brock Purdy 2025 $53.0 million $279.2 million 18.98%



Herbert largely stands in a league of his own across those production marks, and at 23.35% of the cap in the year signed, his $52.5 million APY still stands as the high-water mark for the group. It has been reported that the league is homing in on a 2026 salary cap between $301.2 and $305.7 million dollars. I don't think Stroud's camp can make the case he is in that stratosphere.





The NFL informed clubs today it is projecting a 2026 salary cap in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per club, per source.



That would represent another significant jump from this year’s $279.2 million cap number, and nearly $100M than the $208.2M cap in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3Mr146H01C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2026

Using Lawrence and Purdy as the comp range and $301 - $306 million as the salary cap range places Stroud's market between $57 and $66 million per year. The midpoint of that range is $61.5 million which would place him just ahead of Dak Prescott for the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.



At that market setting APY, Houston would want Stroud to commit to five years, just as Herbert, Purdy and Lawrence all did. There is some precedent to four-year deals at this level including Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. But I still think this goes for five. In this event, Stroud's fifth-year option would get baked into the deal at a fully guaranteed $27,249,000. All told the new deal in full would be seven years and $340,446,170. The effective APY, that is the APY of the entire deal, would be a reasonable $48,635,167.





Guarantees

The up-front guarantees for a deal like this would likely come in at $150 million with another $85 million vesting as the contract builds. The structure in cash could look something like this:

2026 - $55,000,000 (fully guaranteed)

2027 - $47,500,000 (fully guaranteed)

2028 - $50,000,000 (fully guaranteed)

2029 - $50,000,000 (guarantees on the 3rd day of the 2028 league year)

2030 - $45,000,000 ($35,000,000 guaranteed on the 3rd day fo the 2029 league year)

2031 - $47,500,000

2032 - $47,946,170

While this contract would be record-setting it would also be manageable for the Texans. So why would the Texans hold off? Besides them likely inking Anderson to his own megadeal, there isn't much concern that his price tag will go up by much.

While the cap should rise in 2027 (likely to somewhere around $325 million), which would normally push Stroud's potential APY north, there is no other quarterback likely to sign a deal that would push the market higher. So, a marginal increase over Prescott remains the likeliest outcome.