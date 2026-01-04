Forget the sacks: How Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter are terrorizing QB's like nobody else in the NFL

Whether or not he breaks the NFL single-season record for sacks in Week 18, it's a virtual certainty that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will eventually be named the league's Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in three seasons. Despite Cleveland's subpar record -- which is the status quo at this point -- it's nearly impossible to nitpick Garrett's candidacy.

It's equally difficult to stake a claim that any duo of defenders across the league has been as impactful as the Houston Texans pair of All-Pro caliber edge rushers, Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

In their second season as teammates, Hunter and Anderson have both once again topped 10 sacks, making this fearsome tandem of Texans edge rushers the only pair of teammates in the league with at least 10 sacks, with Hunter (14.0) ranking 3rd in the NFL while Anderson (12.0) ranks 8th.

But if you're looking to tout the impact of Hunter and Anderson, don't just settle on reciting sack totals to make your case. There's an even more compelling case you could make for this duo if you expand the search parameters and look at the plays in which these two menacing, pass-rushing cyborgs hurried opposing quarterbacks through their progressions and forced the ball out early.

According to Pro Football Focus, Will Anderson Jr. (69 hurries) and Danielle Hunter (59 hurries) are the league leaders in pressuring opposing quarterbacks. And for the record, if you're attempting to figure out why this Texans defense ranks at or near the top of most categories this season, you can start here.

"I think both Will and Danielle are pretty high in terms of disruption numbers and pressure numbers," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said of this duo back in November. "You start chasing sacks then you get out of your lanes and bigger plays happen, so we're not really hung up on sack numbers. We're trying to disrupt the quarterback and effect the quarterbacks."

Sure, with Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock roaming the secondary, the Texans have what is without question the most talented stable of defensive backs in the NFL. But each of those four superstars benefits from the near-constant pressure that Anderson and Hunter provide up front, cutting down their coverage time by a second here, a second there, giving these ball hawks the opportunities to turn offense into defense, which Houston has done better than all but two teams in the league this year.

"Will and Danielle, they're definitely a scary force on the edge and two of the best edge rushers in the league," DeMeco Ryans added. "We're blessed to have both of those guys as rushers on our team."