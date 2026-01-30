Bird Watch Update: Texans get clarity after Eagles, Falcons make personnel decisions

Due to a crippling case of ornithophobia, I've never been one for bird watching. Fundamentally, I get why it interests some people. There are some animals out there that I find legitimately interesting, and for those who feel that way about birds, I could see how it appeals to some folks. But because I live in constant fear of being attacked by a bird, approached by a bird or having a bird somehow end up in my house, the extent of my bird watching comes from keeping a close eye on how all sports organizations with bird nicknames handle their business.

Over the last few days, I've had my eye on the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, a duo of predatory birds from the NFC who have been circling the the Houston Texans like their vulture cousins would an animal carcass. Over the last week or so, the Falcons and Eagles had identified a pair of Texans employees that could potentially fill voids in their front office and coaching staff respectively.

Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert had been interviewed twice by the Atlanta Falcons for their vacant general manger job, and despite the blow that it would be to lose someone who had been pivotal in drafting players such as CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock, Texans general manager Nick Caserio endorsed Liipfert for the position, saying, “Great person, great family. Works really hard. I rely on him for a lot. He’s earned his opportunity, so credit to him. Whatever the Falcons decide to do, but hopefully he’s here helping the Texans."

Meanwhile, up in Philadelphia, Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson had interviewed twice to become the Eagles offensive coordinator, potentially stepping into a position in which year after year turnover has become the expectation. Johnson has interviewed for numerous offensive coordinator positions over the last few coaching cycles, and despite having never called plays in his career, he's considered one of the up and coming offensive minds in the league.

Fortunately for the Texans, neither the Falcons or Eagles pounced on Liipfert or Johnson. The Falcons instead flew north up to the Windy City and nabbed Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham to step in as GM, and the Eagles handed the play-calling reins to Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, a 33-year-old former backup quarterback who only started coaching two years ago.

For now it appears that the Texans are in the clear, safe from a vicious attack from the sky from either a Falcon or an Eagle. That must be a relief for everyone within the Texans organization, and an even greater relief for this ornithophobe.