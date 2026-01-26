Two Texans position coaches set to interview for coordinator jobs this week

Unceremonious postseason exit aside, it's fair to say that the Houston Texans 2025 season was arguably the best in franchise history. Houston won 10 games in a row at one point, finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, finished the season with the best point differential in franchise history, and won a Playoff game for the third consecutive season.

Following a season as successful as this one, it's fairly commonplace that a team's coaching staff would be prodded and pillage by foes around the National Football League who are in the search for someone who might be able to bring a little bit of that secret sauce to their organization.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that in addition to defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who is seemingly still in the running for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job, two Texans position coaches have been linked to a pair of coordinator jobs.

First we have defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, who deserves a rather large chunk of credit for Houston's secondary being as dominant as it has been over the last two seasons, interviewing with the Texans AFC South rival the Tennessee Titans for their defensive coordinator job. Vasso got his start in the NFL as a coaching assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, and in 2017, he was the assistant secondary coach for a Philadelphia Eagles squad that won the Super Bowl and was 4th in the league in interceptions during the regular season.

Considering what Vasso was part of in the past as an assistant on the Eagles staff during a season in which the franchise won their first ever Super Bowl, and what he's meant to the Houston Texans over his five seasons with the team in a much more prominent role, it shouldn't be too huge of a shock that the 39-year-old Philadelphia native might soon be getting his shot to have his own defense.

And speaking of Philadelphia... on the opposite side of the ball, Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson is in line to get a second interview with the Eagles for their vacant offensive coordinator job, which over the past 10 years has been a revolving door of coordinators who either went on to immediately get a head coaching job (Kellen Moore, Shane Steichen, and Frank Reich) or were quickly cast-off for failing to reach the standard (Kevin Patullo, Brian Johnson, and Mike Groh).

Over the past handful of years, Johnson has interviewed numerous times for openings all around the league for offensive coordinator jobs. He even interviewed with the Texans after DeMeco Ryans decided to move on from Bobby Slowik after a tremendously disappointing second season with the team.

HJohnson interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their offensive coordinator opening last week, but interestingly, new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan decided to give Slowik another crack at calling plays.