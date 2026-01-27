Nick Caserio gives Texans exec James Liipfert endorsement for Falcons GM job

With various members of the Houston Texans coaching staff in the mix for positions across the National Football League, fans of the team and those within the organization are likely already bracing for departures. But in addition to Matt Burke, Jerrod Johnson and Dino Vasso all potentially departing for pay raises and promotions, Houston's front office could end up in a similar position.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert has been named a finalist for the Atlanta Falcons general manager job. Liipfert, a Marshallville, Georgia native and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets alum would be returning to his hometown, a natural progression point for a career that has taken him from various roles within the scouting department of the New England Patriots to the director of college scouting in Houston.

Liipfert has been instrumental in building one of the league's best young rosters in Houston, working alongside Texans general manager Nick Caserio in the lead-up to drafts that netted the Texans the likes of Jalen Pitre, Nico Collins, Derek Stingley Jr., CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock. Soon enough, it may be Liipfert who is the one signing off on these pivotal front office decisions for a Falcons franchise that is hoping to return to relevance following a decade of being stuck in the middle of the pack.

Liipfert will soon be having his second interview with the Falcons, and is considered the co-favorite to land the job with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, who will also be interviewing a second time with the Falcons. Even though it would mean losing a key piece of the front office, Nick Caserio offered a glowing recommendation for his protegee.

“I have a lot of respect for James. I’ve known him a long time. Probably known him as long as anybody in this building. Hired him as a scouting assistant,” said Nick Caserio, who worked with Liipfert in New England. “Great person, great family. Works really hard. I rely on him for a lot. He’s earned his opportunity, so credit to him. Whatever the Falcons decide to do, but hopefully he’s here helping the Texans. He’s fortunate to have the opportunity and I’m sure he’ll do a good job with it. Happy for James and see how it goes.”