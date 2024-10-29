AFC South Power Rankings Week 9: Houston Texans could run away with division
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans won the AFC South with a record of 10-7 in 2023. Led by a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud and rookie pass rusher in Will Anderson, Jr., there was a feeling that they could continue to dominate the division for several years.
Heading into Week 9, that’s been the case in 2024. Houston secured another close win over the Indianapolis Colts, sweeping their biggest rivals.
On top of that, every other team in the South lost on Sunday. That leaves them atop the mountain as we check in on the Week 9 AFC South Power Rankings.
4. Tennessee Titans (1-6)
Week 8 was an ugly one for the Titans. They not only fell to 1-6, but they were beaten worse than any team in the league.
Despite a strong effort form Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley, Tennessee lost 52-14. Their only win this year came against Miami without Tua Tagovailoa and it’s hard to see them getting another — unless someone else just lays an egg against them.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)
Jacksonville nearly pulled off a shocking comeback. Trailing 27-17 in the final quarter against the Green Bay Packers, they tied it up with 1:48 to play when Trevor Lawrence hit Evan Engram from 14 yards out.
The defense faltered, giving up a 51-yard pass from Malik Willis to Jayden Reed. From there, the Packers moved in for a 24-yard game-winner as time expired.
Houston knows how that feels since the Packers beat them on a last-second kick in Week 7, but they still had a winning record. The Jags don’t, falling to 2-6 with the defeat.
2. Indianapolis Colts (4-4)
Losing to the No. 1 team in the division isn’t something to hang your head over. Having said that, Indianapolis can’t be happy with how they lost in Week 8.
They had a porous outing from Anthony Richardson, who was wildly inaccurate and took himself out for one play when he “needed a break.” They also gave up seven points thanks to a terrible decision to throw the ball deep in their own territory with hardly any time on the clock in the first half.
They’re 4-4, so they’re not out of it. But unless something changes soon, this season could get away from them.
1. Houston Texans (6-2)
A 6-2, the Texans are two games ahead of the second place team in the division. They also own the tiebreaker since they’re 3-0 in the South and swept the Colts.
The only thing that can really slow them down at this point is injuries. Unfortunately, they suffered another one with Stefon Diggs hurting his knee in the second half of their latest win. If he’s gone for an extended period of time, it could be a huge blow to their offense — although, they do hope to have Nico Collins back soon.
They’re well-rounded thanks to a strong defense featuring Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley, and Jalen Pitre. If they can get healthy — and maybe figure out the left guard spot — they could be a team to watch in the AFC.