4 Texans who could be moved at 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Randy Gurzi
With the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaching, contending teams such as the Houston Texans could be looking to add depth to positions of need. One target being mentioned for them is Greg Newsome II, of the Cleveland Browns.
Of course, the Texans are in an enviable position. They not only have a talented team that could contend with the right additions, but they also have enough strength at other positions that they could also be sellers at the deadline.
With that being said, here's a look at four players they could potentially field calls on before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
4. John Metchie, WR
A second-round pick in 2022, John Metchie has an inspirational story. He also has a lot of talent, even if he can't crack the lineup in Houston.
Metchie has played in just four games through the first seven weeks and has one reception for seven yards. He's clearly not in the plans but a receiver-needy team might have more opportunities for him.
3. Desmond King, DB
Desmond King, a fifth-round pick for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, is in his second stint with the Houston Texans. he originally joined the team in 2021 and was a regular starter for two seasons. He started 28 games in 40 appearances and had 229 tackles, 16 pass defenses, and five picks.
He's hardly made a sound this time, playing just eight snaps on special teams. Given the injuries at the position, it would have made sense to put the veteran on the field. Since they haven't, the Texans could look to see if they can flip him for a late-round pick.
2. Dameon Pierce, RB
This one feels less likely after they traded away Cam Akers but there's still a chance the Texans could listen to offers for Dameon Pierce. With Joe Mixon fully healthy, Pierce had just two rushing attempts against the Packers. Even with a season-high of eight attempts in Week 6, Pierce has been given just 13 carries on the year.
There's a risk in trading Pierce, especially if Mixon misses more time. But they like Dare Ogunbowale and could elevate J.J. Taylor as their RB3. Of course, this is all contingent on a team giving up a mid-round pick. Otherwise, it makes sense to keep Pierce on the bench.
1. Robert Woods, WR
John Metchie isn't the only receiver who could be on the block in Houston. Robert Woods is a 12-year veteran who has had a lot of success during his career. This year, he's been an afterthought, however, with three receptions for 28 yards.
He's been sidelined for the past two games, so he would need to be healthy before any team would be willing to bring him in. But if someone were desperate for a wideout with sure hands, Woods could be their guy.