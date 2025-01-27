4 prospects Houston Texans should scout at the 2025 Shrine Bowl

Following another 10-win campaign, the Houston Texans have some work to do this offseason to take their next step.

Their first order of business will be replacing Bobby Slowik, who was relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. Once that's done, they'll turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Of course, the scouting process starts long before the offseason. It's just easier to follow what's going on during all the events leading up to the draft.

One of those is the East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be played on Thursday, Jan. 30. With practices already underway, here are four players the Texans should be keeping an eye on.

CJ West, DT, Indiana

CJ West is a 320-pound run-stuffer who spent four seasons at Kent State before transferring to Indiana. He was huge for the Hoosiers, recording 40 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 2024.

During Shrine Bowl practices, he proved himself against Gus Hartwig in one-on-ones. That opened a lot of eyes, and the Texans should have been paying attention given their need for more power on the interior.

John Williams, OT, Cincinnati

At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, John Williams looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle. A starter on the left side, some think he can do himself a favor by moving inside at the next level.

Williams is playing tackle at the Shrine Bowl and Mike Renner of CBS Sports said he was the top performer in the opening practice. Renner was impressed with his hand usage and ability to move in space.

Houston needs help inside but they could also use more depth at tackle. That's why Williams is worth keeping an eye on this week and during the game on Thursday.

Chandler Martin, LB, Memphis

An undersized linebacker, Chandler Martin showed off his talent with 111 tackles and seven sacks this past season for Memphis. He's been standing out throughout the practices, being called a "sleeper" who will make a mark in the NFL.

The Texans have a strong defense, led by their talented pass rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. Martin could become a playmaker who takes advantage of the opportunities those two provide.

Antwane Wells, Jr., WR, Ole Miss

Antwane "Juice" Wells, Jr. exploded onto the scene in 2022 with 928 yards and six touchdowns on 68 receptions for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Spencer Rattler ➡️ Antwane Wells Jr.



62-YARD TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/KWKusNS8oz — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 10, 2022

The former James Madison wideout entered the portal again in 2023 and played this past season at Ole Miss.

He recorded 553 yards and six touchdowns on just 28 receptions, finishing with an average of 19.8 yards per catch. He has excellent footwork, runs clean routes, and can leave his defender looking confused.

Wells has all the tools to be special and won't cost a premium pick. That makes him someone to watch throughout this process.