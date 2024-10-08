Texans defense should feast on rookie quarterback making his NFL debut in Week 6
The Houston Texans travel to play the New England Patriots in Week 6 and will face Drake Maye, who is making his NFL debut this weekend. Maye had been the backup quarterback for the Patriots through the first month of the season while Jacoby Brissett was the starter.
After New England started off 1-4, however, it was clearly time for a change. The Patriots are hoping that Maye, the third overall pick in this year's draft, will be able to life the offense up a bit but asking hikm to do against what's been a ferocious Texans defense is a tall task.
The Texans defense has been dangerous through five games, allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards. That's going to make it hard for Maye to do much of anything during the first game of his NFL career and considering that Brissett was sacked 17 times through his first five games, the rookie quarterback will have his work cut out for him against this fiery Houston defense.
Texans defense hoping to give Drake Maye his 'Welcome to the NFL' moment in Week 6
The Texans are coming off a huge win over the Bills where the defense made Josh Allen look pedestrian (he completed just nine passes on 30 attempts -- Yes, NINE passes). If they can give Allen troubles, just imagine what this unit could do against Maye who is making his first-ever start and has a shaky offensive line in front of him.
More Texans news
The Houston Texans are off to a 4-1 start and are doing it with both their offensive firepower and electric defense. Aside from that rough Week 3 outing against the Vikings, they've proven that they're not just a playoff contender but a Super Bowl contender in 2024.
Sometimes facing rookie quarterbacks in their first-ever game can be difficult since defenses might not have much film to go off of but trust in DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke to have this defense ready to rock and give Maye his 'Welcome to the NFL' moment.