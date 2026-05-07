3 Texans UDFA's to keep an eye on during minicamp

The Houston Texans finally begin their rookie minicamp today. The three-day affair will finally allow the newest signees to make their way onto an NFL field, while also allowing fans and local media to speculate even further on roster decisions moving forward.

Today's event will also include Houston's 2026 undrafted free agent class. This will feature (according to TexansWire, not exhaustive):

Tennessee DL Dominic Bailey

South Dakota State OL Sam Hagen

Colgate WR Treyvhon Saunders

Iowa State OL James Neal

Illinois State WR Daniel Sobkowicz

Stanford CB Collin Wright

NC State DE Sabastian Hardh

Incarnate Word WR Jalen Walthall

Syracuse P Jack Stonehouse

Missouri CB Stephen Hall

Oregon RB Noah Whittington

Yale RB Josh Pitsenberger

Texas A&M LS Jacob Graham (Invited)

UConn PK Chris Freeman (Invited)

A name like running back Noah Whittington's has been discussed as a name to watch in several articles leading up to camp. However, there are multiple other players who either could play their way into roster consideration, or would be entering camp as a formality ahead of their debut with the team later on.

Three players who will have my attention heading into today will be: Jack Stonehouse (punter), Daniel Sobkowicz (wide receiver) and Collin Wright (cornerback).

P Jack Stonehouse: Rookie camp may be a formality

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East punter Jack Stonehouse (41) gets off a punt over West defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Syracuse Expert Neil Adler, of Inside the Loud House, wrote of the Syracuse standout in Stonehouse:

"The most productive punter in Orange program history has signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. Stonehouse,a three-time All-ACC selection, ended his SU career as the team's net punting record holder, at 45.8 yards per punt."

After the departure of Pro Bowl and All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend, Houston was looking for a replacement that could help the kicking game remain as one of the strongest units on the team. They just might have what their looking for in Stonehouse.

WR Daniel Sobkowicz: Intriguing option at a crowded position

NFL Mocks Draft Analyst Ian Harper spoke glowingly of Sobkowicz, including his sentiment that the receiver's raw production alone makes him of 'first-round' caliber.

"His 19 TDs in 2025 and 41 career scores are both Illinois State records, as well as his career 262 receptions. Statistically, it's difficult to find many receivers in recent years with a consistent dominance and career portfolio comparable to Sobkowicz."

He then gave this assessment of how Sobkowicz could be an impact playmaker in spite of limitations with speed and overwhelming athleticism:

"He has prototypical size at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and brings an impressive blend of release package diversity, crisp routes, and reliable hands. Facing FCS-level defenders, he simply made it look too easy. He has an advanced feel for the game, knows how to manipulate blind spots, can be lined up anywhere across multiple offensive schemes, and is a short-to-intermediate route running savant."

With a room that will feature Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Lewis Bond as his primary competition, Sobkowicz will have the chance to prove that his FCS dominance can translate to the NFL.

CB Collin Wright: Depth in the secondary needed

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Barion Brown (6) of LSU battle for a pass with American cornerback Collin Wright (6) of Stanford during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With Houston already having a pair of elite cornerbacks in All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr. and Pro Bowler Kamari Lassiter, the team is in urgent need of high-quality secondary depth. Jaylin Smith was drafted in the third round last year to help fill that need, but a season ending injury prevented him from solidifying that. Wright now has a chance to make his argument.

The 6-foot-1/4", 188-pound Missouri City native is a three-year starter and was a team captain in 2025. Besides that, NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein had this analysis on Wright ahead of camp:

"lack of desired long speed and athleticism could pigeon-hole him into a role as a zone corner or big nickelback. Wright has improved his coverage recognition and is physical when he gets his chance. However, he might not have the short-area movement/burst needed to stay sticky with man routes or make plays on the ball in off coverages. His size and stability underneath could allow him to play closer to the line for a defense that asks him to keep the action in front of him. Wright projects as an average backup."

Wright may have his flaws, but the Texans have shown a knack for being able to develop defensive backs as of late. Maybe Wright finds his way as a reliable backup under head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke.