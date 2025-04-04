With the 2025 NFL Draft coming closer with each passing day, the Houston Texans need to do everything in their power to make sure that they build a team capable of winning the NFC South for a third consecutive season after their rivals made some interesting offseason improvements.

With Stefon Diggs having left for New England and the Laremy Tunsil trade leaving Houston in a much more uneven spot than they had been in past years up front, many expect the first few picks in this Draft class to be spent on either reinforcements up front or more pass-catchers for CJ Stroud.

The Texans may need to be aggressive in this draft, moving off some of their lower picks in the name of going all-in for a big fish target. These three players would start right away with Houston, and they are worthy of sacrificing multiple picks to acquire.

3 players Texans should consider trading up for in 2025 NFL Draft

3. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Texans can roll the dice on staying at 25 to select Simmons, but this could end up working out poorly for them. Even with his injury history, Simmons continues to look like a Top 20 pick who could end up starting right away on the back of his nearly unequalled pass protection skills.

Simmons should be a perfect left tackle for CJ Stroud, even if it means that second-round pick Blake Fisher might get frozen out of the starting lineup. There's no such thing as too many qualified left tackles in the modern NFL, and Nick Caserio knows this.

2. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Golden has leapfrogged teammate Isaiah Bond and emerged as the premier Longhorns wide receiver in this class. Even with Nico Collins establishing himself as a WR1 and Houston's passable depth at this position, Golden might be a player the Texans target in the first round.

Golden's speed and sharp route-running could make him a very nice stylistic complement to a player like Collins. Golden is a solid prospect, but the lack of high-end prospects in this class outside of Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan could help him go off the board early.

1. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Booker is the best pure interior offensive lineman in this class. After missing on the Kenyon Green pick and adding two uninspiring replacements in Ed Ingram and Laken Tomlinson, Booker could be someone who gets plugged in on the offensive line and can stick there for a decade.

Booker is in a position to become Houston's best run-blocking lineman, though his power and tremendous pass protection anchor both suggest that the right offensive line coach can turn him into a quality pass protector who competes for Pro Bowls on his rookie deal.