3 pending free agents the Houston Texans need to re-sign this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans are 8-5 at the bye week and in firm control of the AFC South. They have some issues to fix if they want to make a run in the playoffs, but they’re in excellent shape with four games to play.
They also have a strong roster capable of correcting those issues, which is a testament to the work general manager Nick Caserio has done.
This offseason, he’s going to have even more work to do as they aim to fill a few holes — with the O-line standing out as then biggest need. To help ensure there aren’t more needs created prior to the draft and external free agency, the Texans should re-sign these three pending free agents.
3. Derek Barnett, DE
A first round pick in 2017, Derek Barnett never lived up to expectations with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was waived during the 2023 season and claimed by Houston where he had 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games.
He re-signed for one year and has proven to be a valuable rotational pass rusher. Barnett has 4.0 sacks and took over late in the win over Dallas, recording a strip sack which he picked up and ran back for a touchdown.
The fresh start in Houston has done him well and the Texans would be smart to give him another one-year deal in 2025.
2. Mario Edwards, Jr., DT
A 10-year veteran, Mario Edwards, Jr. has played for seven different teams in his career. This is his first season in Houston but it shouldn’t be his last.
Edwards filled in as a starter while Denico Autry was suspended and did an excellent job. He wound up being suspended when Autry returned, but despite that blemish, he’s exceeded expectations.
He has 24 tackles and 2.0 sacks in nine games. Retaining him for 2025 would keep him and Autry together, ensuring the Texans had two D-tackles capable of generating pressure up the middle.
1. Dare Ogunbowale, RB
As a traditional runner, Dare Ogunbowale has hardly made an impact for Houston. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been effective though.
Ogunbowale has been an excellent option as a receiver out of the backfield with 166 yards on 16 receptions — including a game-winning touchdown against the Jaguars earlier this season.
If that wasn’t enough, he once stepped in at kicker, hitting his only attempt from 29 yards.
Even if Houston adds another back to play behind Joe Mixon, keeping Ogunbowale for another year needs to be on the table.