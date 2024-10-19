3 Packers to watch for against Texans in Week 7
The 5-1 Houston Texans are coming off a 41-21 victory over the New England Patriots and are heading to Lambeau Field to face off against the 4-2 Green Bay Packers. According to Pro Football Focus, The Packers enter Week 7 with the 15th-ranked offense and the 16th-ranked defense, while the Texans have the 9th-ranked offense and 13th-ranked defense.
With that being said, here are three Packers to watch for in Week 7:
Quay Walker, LB
Last Sunday, Quay Walker recorded 11 total tackles, three stops, one hurry, and allowed nine receptions on 11 targets for 69 yards. This season, Walker has totaled 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, 14 stops, two sacks, and allowed 21 receptions on 28 targets for 204 yards. The Packers’ defense has given up 660 rushing yards this season, with opposing teams averaging 110 yards per game.
2024
- 6 Games
- 51 Total Tackles (38 Solo - 13 Assisted - 4 For Loss)
- 14 Stops
- 2 Sack
- 4 Hurries
- 1 Pass Defended
- 21/28 Completed Passes Allowed (75.0%)
- 203 Receiving Yards Allowed (9.7 Yards Per Reception)
Jayden Reed, WR
Jayden Reed caught six passes for 28 yards, averaged 4.7 yards per reception, two first downs, and a touchdown against the Cardinals last Sunday. This season, Reed has caught 27 of his 34 targeted passes for 442 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per reception, 14 first downs, and three touchdowns. The Packers are averaging three passing touchdowns per game this season, while the Texans’ defense is giving up an average of two touchdowns per game through six weeks.
2024:
- 6 Games
- 27/34 Receptions (56.7%)
- 172 Receiving Yards (16.4 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 14 Receiving First Downs
- 3 Receiving Touchdowns
Jordan Love, QB
Jordan Love completed 22 of his 32 attempted passes for 258 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt, 17 first downs, four touchdowns, and an interception. Stroud also rushed for 13 yards on five attempts and two first downs.
Through six games, Stroud has completed 86 of his 146 attempts for 1,131 yards, 55 first downs, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Stroud has rushed for 29 yards on nine carries, four first downs, and one fumble. The Packers are averaging 232.8 passing yards per game, and the Texans' defense allows opposing teams to average 163.2 passing yards per game.
2024:
- 6 Games
- 86/146 Completions (58.9%)
- 1,131 Passing Yards (188.5 Yards Per Game)
- 55 Passing First Downs
- 12 Passing Touchdowns
- 6 Interceptions
- 9 Carries
- 29 Rushing Yards (3.2 Yards Per Carry)
- 4 Rushing First Down
- 1 Fumble