How to watch Texans vs. Packers in NFL Week 7 with & without cable
By Randy Gurzi
There's never a shortage of storylines in the NFL and in Week 7, there's a fun one in Green Bay. The Houston Texans travel north to take on the Packers which will get a lot of attention due to the two young quarterbacks facing off.
C.J. Stroud was the 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year for the Texans and led his team to the second round of the playoffs. Jordan Love was in his first season as a starter and also made it to the divisional round. This will be the first time these teams face off with Love and Stroud as the starters, adding a lot of intrigue to this interconference matchup.
With all that said, let's see how to catch the action.
Texans vs. Packers game details
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm CT
How to watch Texans vs. Packers on TV
CBS will show the Texans taking on the Packers, and it's easily the most interesting game in the noon window. As you can see from the coverage map below, most of the nation will be seeing this one. They'll also have their top crew on the mic with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo covering the matchup.
Houston and Green Bay are both draws thanks to their success in 2023, making this a "must-see" game.
How to stream Texans vs. Packers
If you live outside of the locations on the coverage map, you can turn to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season.
You can also catch a live stream of the game on Fubo.
If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.