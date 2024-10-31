3 Houston Texans to watch against Jets in Week 9
The 6-2 Houston Texans are in New Jersey to take on Aaron Rodgers and the 2-6 New York Jets. The Texans, who have been without wide receiver Nico Collins since Week 5, have also lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the season this week with a torn ACL. The Jets will also be without wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has remained one of Rodger’s go-to receivers since their days in Green Bay together.
According to Pro Football Focus, The Jets enter Week 9 tied for the 15th-ranked offense and the 16th-ranked defense, while the Texans have the 10th-ranked offense and the 14th overall defense.
With that being said, here are three Houston Texans to watch in Week 9:
Dalton Schultz, TE
Dalton Schultz caught four of his six targets for 52 yards, averaged 13 yards per reception, and three first downs last week against the Colts. This season, Schultz has caught 23 receptions on 39 targets for 223 yards, averaging 9.7 yards per reception and 11 first downs through eight games. He
The Texans are averaging 1.4 passing touchdowns per game this season, while the Jets are averaging 0.8 passing touchdowns through eight games. In Week 9 games, Schultz averages 3.6 receptions on 4.6 targets for 46.4 yards, 12 yards per reception, and 0.2 touchdowns, with 18 receptions on 23 total targets for 232 yards and one touchdown through five games.
2024
- 8 Games
- 23 Receptions (59%)
- 223 Receiving Yards (9.7 Yards Per Reception)
- 11 Receiving First Down
Look for Dalton Schultz to bring in at least five receptions for 45 yards against the Jets.
Derek Stingley Jr, CB
Derek Stingley Jr recorded three total tackles, one pass defended, and allowed no receptions on five targets. This season, Stingley Jr has racked up 28 total tackles, two passes for loss, seven passes defended, and one interception through eight games. This season, the Texans defense has allowed opposing offenses to average 164.3 passing yards per game, while the Jets are averaging 224.5 passing yards per game.
2024:
- 8 Games
- 22/43 Completed Passes Allowed (51.2%)
- 222 Receiving Yards Allowed (10.1 Yards Per Reception)
- 1 Touchdown allowed
- 28 Total Tackles (22 Solo - 6 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 7 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
Look for Derek Stingley Jr to record at least four tackles and not allow a touchdown against the Jets.
Devin White, LB
Devin White recorded three total tackles, three hurries, one stop, and didn’t allow a reception on two targets last Sunday in his first game with the Texans. White, who was selected fifth overall in the 2019 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent most of the season inactive on the Philadelphia Eagles roster before being released, then signed by the Texans last week. In Week 9 games, White is averaging 9.8 total tackles, 0.4 sacks, and 0.5 forced fumbles through four games. The Texans allow an average of 116 rushing yards per game, while the Jets average 86.1 rushing yards per game.
2024:
- 1 Game
- 3 Total Tackles (2 Solo - 1 Assisted)
- 1 Stops
- 3 Hurries
- 0 Receptions Allowed
Look for Devin White to record at least three total tackles for a second week against the Jets tonight.