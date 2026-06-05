3 bold Texans offensive predictions after OTA's

After two weeks of team OTA's, the Houston Texans will now begin transitioning to preparations for mandatory minicamp that starts on Tuesday of next week (June 9th-June 11th).

We've seen footage of different offensive line configurations, rookie wide receivers making plays, running backs catching passes and the Texans' defense having to play at half speed due to sheer dominance (looking at defensive end Will Anderson Jr. here). With it still being so early in the evaluation process, nothing substantial can be made out of a few days of guys running around in T-shirts and shorts.

However, one can still have some fun with the proceedings and throw out some bold predictions for the team ahead of the new seasons' starting period in September. With that said, here are three extremely bold predictions for the Texans' offense ahead of their new campaign.

1) Tank Dell wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year with 500+ yards and 5 touchdowns

Starting off with a bang here. For my first prediction, Texans wide receiver Tank Dell will win NFL Comeback Player of the Year by way of playing at least 15 full regular season games and racking up about 500 yards and five touchdowns receptions.

After a two-season stretch where Dell has suffered multiple catastrophic lower body injuries that have removed him from the football field, he's finally ramping up his involvement in Houston's offensive installations. Even with a receiving core that already features Pro Bowler Nico Collins, Jayden higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson and even a highly-touted rookie prospect in Lewis Bond, Dell's explosive playmaking ability creates an opportunity for him to make a statement upon his return.

With one of the best narratives in the NFL, along with an impactful on-field return, Dell can win the award by a wide margin. Especially if one of his best friends in quarterback C.J. Stroud has anything to say about it.

2) Houston's offensive line will give up the fewest sacks in franchise history

For all intents and purposes, Houston's offensive line actually statistically had a bounce back season after the disaster that was the 2024-2025 campaign. In that season, the offensive line allowed 54 sacks, which was tied for third-worst in the NFL behind the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

In 2025, they allowed 31, which was tied for ninth-best in the league along with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. In a year with multiple configurations, injuries and an unproven rookie manning the left tackle spot, they still improved their quarterback takedown rate by 23.

With that said, the franchise still owns the worst sack season in NFL history with their abomination of a performance in their inaugural 2002 season, when they allowed quarterback David Carr to be sacked an NFL-record 76 times, which averaged out to about five sacks per game.

It's time to change the narrative, and they can do so by allowing for the least amount of sacks in a year in club history. They have to allow no more than 22 sacks, which is the all-time mark that was set by the 2007 squad. With offseason additions like Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller and rookie Keylan Rutledge, Houston is serious about fielding a wall of a unit next season.

3) David Montgomery will spearhead the best rushing season since 2014

As a result of the previously mentioned elite performance of Houston's offensive line, the rushing attack will see a sizeable increase in production from it's problematic state last season.

Even with a season-ending injury to former starting running back Joe Mixon in mind, the rushing attack was still one of the most ineffective in the league when depended on to make a play. Featuring eight-year veteran Nick Chubb and a rookie in Woody Marks, the unit cobbled together a bottom-10 season, which also saw them ranked as one of the five worst scoring tandems.

Now that Houston has traded for David Montgomery, there's a renewed sense of urgency regarding that aspect o the offense. When you have Montgomery, a returning Marks, Jawhar Jordan and even a sneaky option in former Oregon rusher Noah Whittington, there's going to be improvement by default. Except, this unit has something to prove.

The last time an individual rusher eclipsed 1,200-plus yards in a season was when franchise legend Arian Foster did so in the 2014 season (1,246). Then, the last time the rushing attack generated over 2,000 yards as a whole was back in the 2019 season. I predict both of those marks to meet their respective matches in 2026.