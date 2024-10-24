3 bold predictions: Texans aerial attack gets back on track in Week 8
By Randy Gurzi
Week 7 ended in heartbreak for the Houston Texans as they were handed their second loss of the season in Green Bay. A last-second field goal from Brandon McManus left them on the wrong side of a 24-22 contest.
Houston heads back home in Week 8 to host the Indianapolis Colts in an important AFC South clash. The Colts have won two in a row and four of their last five, giving them a record of 4-3. That's just one game behind the 5-2 Texans, who did knock off Indianapolis in Week 1.
That was also a close one, with Houston winning 29-27. A second win would put them firmly in the driver's seat in the South, and it's likely to happen if these three bold predictions come true.
3. Joe Mixon makes it three in a row
Since coming back from an ankle injury, Joe Mixon has reeled off two 100-yard games in a row. He's now topped triple digits in three of the four games he's played in, with the only exception being in Week 2 when he was hurt.
His highest output of the season remains his debut, which was against the Colts. In Indianapolis, Mixon had 159 yards on the ground and 19 as a receiver. He was rewarded for his efforts with the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award.
That being said, it might not be a super bold prediction, but look for Mixon to make it three games in a row with 100 yards. He's proven he can do it against this defense and Houston will continue to feed him the ball.
2. Anthony Richardson gets picked off twice
The Colts continue to show faith in Anthony Richardson even though Joe Flacco was far more efficient when he was under center. That's good news for the Texans, who held him to 9-of-19 passing in Week 1.
Richardson did have some success, going for 212 yards with two touchdowns despite the low completion percentage. He also added 56 yards and a rushing touchdown. Still, he's been struggling with accuracy and has three touchdown passes and six interceptions on the season.
That's why this bold prediction has Houston picking off two passes. Calen Bullock is a name to watch as he already has three on the season, but the Texans' defense has been opportunistic as a whole in recent weeks.
1. Tank Dell has 100 yards
With Nico Collins on the IR, the Texans' passing game hasn't been the same. Stefon Diggs continues to catch a lot of passes but they're not stretching the field the way they were with Collins. That falls on the shoulders of Tank Dell, the second-year wideout known for his speed.
Dell has just 194 yards and a touchdown this season but could be in line for a breakout performance. Houston will be determined to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their terrible passing performance in Week 7. They're facing the right team for that since the Colts are 23rd in passing defense.
That's why this final bold prediction has Dell picking up 100 yards as he helps the aerial attack become a threat once again.