3 bold offseason predictions for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans had a positive start to the season as they looked to get over their hump and make a deep playoff run.

However, multiple injuries and inconsistent coaching forced an early playoff exit for Houston. Now, the Texans will look to come back with a healthy and improved roster in 2024. After an offseason of big swings in 2024, we could see the Texans make some similar moves.

The Texans view Year 3 as a big year for CJ Stroud and his development. So, taking a big swing to add another playmaker to this offense isn’t out of the question. Pass catcher Tank Dell’s availability for next season is in doubt, and Stefon Diggs is an unrestricted free agent in March.

So, finding someone to line up next to Nico Collins should be their top priority this off-season. Let’s take a look at a few bold predictions for the Texans’ off-season.

Houston spends big on wide receiver Tee Higgins

The Texans go out and make a big offensive splash while they can still afford it. Higgins likely has priced himself out of Cincinnati, with the Bengals prioritizing an extension for wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and also recently signing quarterback Joe Burrow to a five year/$275 million deal. Spotrac projects Higgins to sign a four-year/$101M extension or $25M per year. It would undoubtedly be hard for Houston to fit that contract into their salary cap, but if they’re serious about going all in on Stroud’s rookie contract, this move has to be done.

Houston trades away Dalton Schultz, closing the chapter on a bad contract extension

After a big 2024 season where Schultz totaled 635 yards and five touchdowns, the Texans rewarded him with a three-year/$36 million extension. In 2024, the Texans were wondering where their high-priced tight end went.

Schultz disappeared for most of the season, only seeing 532 yards and two touchdowns in an offense that was set up for Schultz’s success. There wasn’t much competition for targets with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell injured throughout the season. You can put the blame on either the Texans or Schultz and have a compelling argument. But one thing is for sure, this experiment failed, and the Texans need to go in another direction.

Houston continues to swing big, signing a big-name cornerback

The Texans haven’t shied away from spending money under general manager Nick Caserio, and the cornerback position is a fascinating market this year. With Jonathan Jones, Carlton Davis, DJ Reed, and Charvarius Ward in free agency, to potential trade candidates such as Jalen Ramsey, if the Miami Dolphins decide to part ways with some of their veterans. Houston has a big need at the corner, and the Jeff Okudah signing didn’t work out too well last offseason.

Now, the Texans can’t afford another miss in their secondary, and making a splash move like this is a must. Houston can surely find a way to add both Higgins and a top-tier corner, though it may take some salary cap juggling.