2026 Houston Texans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft (December Edition)

As things stand with Christmas on the horizon, Houston has quietly positioned itself as one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.

Winners of six straight and now at 9–5 heading into Week 16, the Texans trail Jacksonville by just one game in the division while boasting one of the most intimidating defenses in football.

With a young franchise quarterback firmly entrenched and a physical identity forming under DeMeco Ryans, the question moving into 2026 is not about rebuilding -- it’s about refining.

While much will change before we get to April, with scheme fit, personal evaluation, and conversations with scouts across football in mind, here is an early look at where Houston and GM Nick Caserio could go come April.

Round 1 (No. 22 overall): Vega Ioane, G, Penn State

One of the premier guards in the class, Ioane immediately upgrades the interior of Houston’s front five. An immensely powerful run blocker with a thick lower half that allows him to anchor consistently in pass protection, his selection signals a clear commitment to protecting C.J. Stroud from the inside out while also enhancing the Texans’ ability to control games on the ground.

An AP All-American, Ioane didn't allow a sack in 297 pass pro snaps this fall.

Round 2 (No. 40 overall): Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Slaughter enters the draft as the top center available, and will pair seamlessly with Ioane to form a young interior core. He's athletic, balanced, and technically sound, excelling in pass protection with his ability to mirror even the quickest of interior rushers at 300-plus pounds.

There could be some rookie speed bumps to overcome with these first two picks should they start right away, but the talent and potential is there to become a rock solid pairing for a decade.

Round 2 (No. 54 overall): Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Allen was a consistent force for Penn State in a season that fell short of expectations, and his one-cut, downhill run style translates cleanly to the NFL.

A former highly recruited athlete out of the powerhouse HS program at IMG Academy, Allen can operate between the tackles, bounce runs outside, and isn't shy in sticking his face in the mud in pass protection on third down.

He gives Houston a rugged complement to Woody Marks and a legitimate competitor for carries as the backfield evolves.

Round 3 (No. 65 overall): Dominique Orange, iDL, Iowa State

Aptly nicknamed "Big Citrus," Orange is one of the top athletes among interior defensive linemen in the class and brings immediate value as a run defender. His presence in the middle makes life easier for the rest of the defensive front, as offenses simply cannot double everyone, and Orange has the versatility to contribute on all three downs while adding another disruptive element to an already imposing defensive line.

Round 4 (No. 108 overall): Earl Little Jr., S, Florida State

Little Jr. fits the Texans’ defensive identity to a T. He is a downhill, physical secondary presence who thrives attacking the football and delivering contact. Early in his career, he can make an impact on special teams and in sub-packages, but long term, he profiles as an enforcer on the back end -- the type of player DeMeco Ryans covets within his secondary.

Round 4 (No. 122 overall): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Adding depth to the edge rotation remains critical, even with Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter headlining the group.

A first-team All-ACC selection this fall, Mesidor brings third-down pass rush juice and has flashed consistent disruption while playing in the shadow of teammate, and likely top ten pick Rueben Bain.

You can never have enough players who can get after the quarterback, and Mesidor provides valuable insurance with rotational upside.

Round 5 (No. 161 overall): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Davis is a long, 6-foot-3 corner with extensive exposure to NFL scouting circles dating back to his time at Arizona.

While his size profile differs from Houston’s typical corner build, his Cover 3 skill set and length make him an intriguing developmental option. Under Ryans’ guidance, Davis has a chance to reach a ceiling that once had him viewed as a potential first-rounder.

Round 7 (No. 235 overall): Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Louis may not check the analytical boxes scouts often prioritize, but the tape consistently tells a different story.

He is one of the best pure football players in the class, displaying instincts, toughness, and versatility in the middle of a defense, and for me, Louis projects as the type of late-round pick who outperforms his draft slot, carving out a role by doing whatever is asked of him.