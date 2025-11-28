College Football Rivalry Week Primer: The offensive players Texans fans should be watching

With the month of November nearly in the rearview mirror, it's official: we're in the stretch run of the 2025 NFL season, and the Houston Texans couldn't possibly have more at stake over the next six weeks. But for a second, let's shift our focus from Sunday to Friday and Saturday, because this weekend is Rivalry Week in college football.

I know it may seem premature to shift focus to the 2026 NFL Draft, but this weekend could represent the last time that football fans get to see a number of players take the field before next April's draft. And for that reason, as we enter into the most interesting and high-stakes week of the college football regular season, we're going to take a look today at some of the players you could watch this weekend that the Houston Texans could potentially consider targeting in the 1st Round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

You can find Defensive players that the Texans may consider selecting right here.

For context: We're using the current NFL standings and assuming that the Texans will be picking somewhere in the high teens in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jeremiyah Love (Running Back, Notre Dame)

Notre Dame's Heisman candidate will almost certainly be the first running back off the board next April, and there's a decent chance that he isn't on the board when Houston is on the clock, but if he is, the Texans should absolutely consider taking him. Love has game-breaking speed, above average strength for his size, and runs with excellent patience and vision.

With Joe Mixon's status uncertain, Nick Chubb well past his prime and a free agent, and Woody Marks still projecting more like a change of pace back than a bell-cow, Love would be a welcome addition to a Texans offense that needs some pop. If Houston addresses any lingering offensive line issues in free agency, Love could end up being a bonafide target for Nick Caserio.

Olaivavega Ioane (Guard, Penn State)

If you peruse the early mock drafts already available online, you'll frequently see the Texans selecting Ioane. He'll potentially enter the 2026 NFL Draft as the top interior offensive line prospect, and even though picking a guard in the 1st round isn't going to be viewed as a sexy pick, the Texans don't need sexy. They need stablity along the offensive line, and that's exactly what Ioane would provide.

The 6-foot-4, 330 pounder is sturdy and nasty, exactly what you want out of a player from his position. He's got quick feet, can bulldoze linebackers in the second level of the defense, and he was only flagged three times in 16 starts during the 2024 season.

Ed Ingram and Laken Tomlinson will both be free agents next year, so there could be a void that the Texans will need to fill heading into the 2026 campaign. Ioane could very well end up being that guy.

Spencer Fano (Tackle, Utah) / Kadyn Proctor (Tackle, Alabama)

It's possible, if the Texans opt to move Tytus Howard back to tackle from guard, that Houston won't have an immediate need at tackle. Aireontae Ersery has had his ups and down this season, but for a first year left tackle, he's performed admirably. But as addressed above, with Ed Ingram hitting free agency, the Texans could opt to keep Howard on the inside, and that creates a scenario where a tackle would not only make sense for Houston on Draft night, but be a necessity.

Spencer Fano has been viewed as a rock solid prospect since last April, and his family pedigree suggests he's cut out for the NFL. Fano has had four uncles play in the NFL, and it would be shocking if he didn't end up the best of the big bunch. The standout Ute has perennial Pro Bowl upside, and he's had a season worth of starts on both sides of the offensive line.

Coming into the 2025 college football season, I wrote that Kadyn Proctor was the best draft prospect in the entire SEC. I compared him to, "An SUV that has gained self-awareness and learned how to play football. Also, best-case scenario, maybe there’s a whiff of Jonathan Ogden here."

To my surprise, Mount Proctor's standing in NFL draft circles has taken a little bit of a hit, but he's still going to 1st round pick, and his slide could end up benefitting the Texans.

Carnell Tate (Wide Receiver, Ohio State)

An Ohio State wide receiver. Do I really need to say much more?

Kenyon Sadiq (Tight End, Oregon)

Over the last half decade, it seems as though teams are more and more willing to select a tight end in the top half of the 1st round of the NFL Draft, recognizing that a big pass-catching target could be a quarterback's best friend. Give him soft hands and outrageous athletic ability, and you might strike gold.

Kenyon Sadiq is that guy this year. Although his frame is slight and there's work left to be done before he could be considered a truly polished route-runner, the upside with the Oregon Ducks star is apparent.

You could argue that the Texans don't need another big-bodied pass catcher with Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins already in the picture, but truthfully, this feels like a 'the more, the merrier' situation for the Texans or any other team that lands Kenyon Sadiq.