Houston Texans: 3 Takeaways from the 2022 preseason
There was success for the Houston Texans this preseason and it showed on the field
With the conclusion of the Houston Texans preseason schedule, what are the key takeaways we learned about the Texans for the upcoming 2022 NFL season? The Texans are in a rebuild, we all know that, but there looks to be significant improvement and change from last season.
Remember, the Texans won just four games in 2021, but this preseason may have left Texans fans with some hope, or at least more hope than at the start of the preseason.
Now for the takeaways from this past preseason, and here are three of them as Houston now waits for the regular season arrive.
Texans: The run game is back
The Texans haven’t had a dominating run game since Arian Foster left the building. Houston general manager Nick Caserio and Texans head coach Lovie Smith did their homework and might have had the steal of the draft. The Texans needed a running back severely and selected Dameon Pierce from Florida in the fourth round.
Pierce has been the star of the preseason. The entire league is on notice with his aggressive running style, constantly gaining extra yardage and looking to run over whoever is in his way. He will be the workhorse of the backfield.
Smith has said repeatedly that this team is a run-first offense and that the offense should revolve around Pierce. Luckily Pierce had limited touches in college, so his body is fresh for a massive workload this season.
With the offensive line looking much improved, we expect Houston to take full advantage of what Pierce offers, and they could have their running back of the future right now.
Texans: The Red Zone offense looks impressive
The Red Zone is the money maker for any running team, but the Texans have shown this preseason that they have the playmakers to score big.
Nico Collins has impressed over and over again at wide receiver, not just in preseason games but in practice too. His massive 6’4″ frame and belief that he can grab the ball over any defender have been on notice.
Collins has had multiple showings looking unstoppable in the end zone. He had numerous defenders force a mistake in attempting to stop him in the end zone. Collins is the clear go-to guy when quarterback Davis Mills throws the ball for a touchdown, and if Collins can consistently come down with the ball, he may strike fear in the defensive backs who have to guard him.
Texans: Defense is the name of the game
Houston’s defense has stepped up in a big way. The pass rush has been dominant all preseason, and it’s looking like that may continue, but the regular season is another monster.
It’s looking like Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison will hit the ground running from different reports from camp and preseason games. The pass rush looks to have improved leaps and bounds, while the pass defense should be lights out improved.
The rookie duo of Derek Stingley and Jalen Pitre may have the most significant impact of any rookies on defense from this entire draft. Both players look to be long-term options for Houston and could end up as two of their best defenders by the end of the season.