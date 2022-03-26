Stephon Gilmore would boost Houston Texans secondary
The Houston Texans need to bring in a veteran to help with secondary.
We all get it … the Houston Texans are in a rebuild mode and they aren’t bringing in any huge names via trade or free agency this offseason. The best move they made this offseason was trading the biggest name on their roster, that being Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns and the future of the Texans will be better off for it with the haul they received in draft capital.
Even with this franchise rebuilding their roster it wouldn’t hurt the team to have some solid veterans around to help with the future of the younger players, all while having a competitive product on the field as well.
This bring us to discussing the possibility of signing veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the roster in free agency.
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio knows Gilmore well from their time with the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t mean Gilmore is an automatic selection to join the Texans because of the common former employer.
Gilmore has spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, and before that he was with the Buffalo Bills from 2012-16 and the Patriots 2017-20, so Gilmore is a much-needed veteran player who has a vast amount of experience playing for three different franchises.
While with the Panthers for the past two seasons Gilmore had a combined three interceptions. The cornerback played in eight games last season with two of his three interceptions with Carolina coming this past season.
Gilmore is 31 years old and in every season of his 10 years in the NFL he’s has at least one interception, even leading the NFL in 2019 with six interceptions. For his career Gilmore has 27 interceptions.
As a team last season the Texans’ defense totaled 17 interceptions with Desmond King and Lonnie Johnson Jr. both leading the Texans with three interceptions each. But the Texans need more than two cornerbacks who are productive, and with all the experience Gilmore could offer he could be a huge boost to the defense of the Texans.
Houston Texans: Other teams are showing interest in Gilmore this offseason
It isn’t even a fact the Houston Texans are even interested in adding Gilmore to the roster, and most likely it probably isn’t a possibility, but it is still an interesting discussion. Would Gilmore even want to join a team like the Houston Texans who are rebuilding their roster as he’s entering his 11th season?
It is unlikely, as most veteran players don’t want to join a roster that’s in rebuild mode, especially with the talent that Gilmore has. Free agent rumors are the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, and maybe even the Patriots have shown interest in the veteran cornerback, and those three times have much better odds to be a playoff contender in ’22 than the Texans.
However you want to look at things if Gilmore were to join the Houston Texans in ’22 he would make their defense better and stronger, and with how strong the AFC is going to be this upcoming season all the help the Texans can get will be a positive.
Gilmore would be a positive addition, but one that probably won’t happen this offseason … but one can hope he’d be willing to join the team, right?