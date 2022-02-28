Texans: Peter King makes a good point about Deshaun Watson trade scenario
Will the Houston Texans even be able to trade Deshaun Watson this offseason?
Veteran NFL columnist and reporter Peter King makes a good point about about the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson, Nick Caserio and the rest of the NFL in his newest Football Morning in America column on Monday.
The Texans have been trying to trade Watson since last offseason, but entering March 2022 the former franchise quarterback of the Texans is still on the roster.
King in the FMIA column on NBC Sports made this point — and discussion topic — about if he were a GM this is what he would be thinking, and if Texans general manager Nick Caserio talks with other general managers at the 2022 NFL Combine this week about Watson how those discussions could turn out:
"“Is there a GM willing to commit three first-round picks plus a little something else for Watson when said GM has no idea when Watson will take the field for him? I wouldn’t, without legal clarity. That’s for sure.”"
King does make a valid discussion topic in asking would any general manager actually trade the three first round picks to Caserio and the Texans for Watson with all that surrounds him legally?
Remember, the Texans are said to be asking for the huge return in a trade for Watson, the 2020 NFL passing leader, but don’t forget he didn’t play a single snap all season in ’21. That said, when he’s on the field Watson is one of the very best quarterbacks in the entire NFL.
The question some might be wondering is, Would the Texans be willing to pay Watson not to play in ’22 — and take up a roster spot — until they got the type of trade return they want from an NFL team?
Many seem to be hoping Caserio makes some sort of deal to trade Deshaun Watson away from the Houston Texans It would be a trade that should help the future of this franchise be better than a four-win team like they’ve been the past two seasons with the addition of some top draft picks, plus a roster spot wouldn’t be used on a player who doesn’t want to be with the team in the first place.
Also in his column King talks about a potential suspension handed down by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. If that were to even happen, who knows if there is a team willing to be that patient and trade away so many valuable first round picks for any quarterback?
As this offseason continues after the Super Bowl crowned the Los Angeles Rams as the champions of the 2021 season, the NFL Combine will be intense to wait through because this is where Caserio is going to have to be the greatest salesman who ever tried to make an NFL trade.
Caserio has his work cut out for himthis offseason, but if he can trade Deshaun Watson for what the Texans seem to be wanting from him, it could go down as a masterpiece of all trades. Will it happen, King’s earlier points have that feeling as doubtful for now.
If nothing else this offseason it won’t be boring for the Texans. If a trade of Deshaun Watson doesn’t happen things are still changing from what everyone is used with the Texans with Caserio making this team into his vision.