Deshaun Watson to have special hearing one day before deposition
Here is the latest twist in the Deshaun Watson legal situation.
After months of waiting for February 22nd to roll around for Deshaun Watson’s deposition, one event has leapfrogged that by just one day. On Sunday, Matt Musil of KHOU-TV Tweeted that there may be a delay in the original deposition date.
According to Musil, Deshaun Watson and his representatives are trying to push back the deposition because not all 22 women have not been deposed yet. A few have “delayed or canceled” per the article that is linked in the sentence prior.
This is all that we know so far, and any updates will be communicated.
A delayed Deshaun Watson decision would have a significant effect on the NFL offseason.
There have been countless trade proposals for Watson, including a three-team trade that doesn’t happen that often. For those teams who may wish to trade for Watson, those may have to wait. The start of the new league year is just over two weeks away- and usually, the most significant trades happen before or close that specific date each year.
So if Watson isn’t traded and the Texans have to navigate free agency with his contract still on the books, it’s going to change everything that Houston was planning to do. Nick Caserio will have to have a contingency plan in place if Watson’s deposition does get delayed and nothing is found out until mid-March.
For now, any hopes of a Watson trade should be placed on the backburner until everything is settled.