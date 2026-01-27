Why we may be singing the praises of 'Unsung Hero' Tommy Togiai much more in 2026

Throughout the 2025 season, Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai accumulated a whole bunch of respect and at least two new nicknames: Mr. Consistent, given to him by Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, and Touchdown Tommy, which came to be after Togiai scored the final touchdown on the final play of the regular season. But now, as the Texans enter the offseason, Togiai has been given a brand new moniker to take into the 2026 season... Unsung Hero.

On Monday, NFL.com's Kevin Patra picked one player from every AFC team who he believed was either an overlooked or surprise contributor throughout the 2025 season, and for good reason, Togiai was the selection from a Houston Texans defense that is so talented and so relentless, there aren't typically that many surprises.

With that said, Togiai's emergence as not just a cog in the machine, but a real difference maker on Houston's league-best defense, was indeed a surprise.

"With big names dotting Houston's menacing defense, it's easy for a player like Togiai to get lost. His impact, however, was far from minimal," Patra wrote. "The defensive tackle helped key the Texans' run defense, setting up the big-name pass rushers to do their thing on later downs."

"Among all defensive linemen with at least 200 run snaps in 2025, Togiai's 18.4% run-stop rate was tops (was in second at 16.7%)," Patra continued. "After a meandering start to his career, which began in Cleveland and included stints on multiple practice squads, Togiai found a home in DeMeco Ryans' defense as a run-stuffer. With Togiai on the field (including the playoffs), the Houston defense allowed 3.4 yards per run play. When he was off the field, that figure jumped to 4.6."

It was Jay-Z who once rapped, 'Men lie, women lie, numbers don't' and that's oh so true in the case of Togiai. Houston's run defense was unquestionably better with Tommy Togiai on the field, and even though it took some time for Togiai to find a steady home in the NFL, this was supposed to be what he did at a high level when he entered the league out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. Togiai was one of the strongest and most immovable interior defenders in his draft class, and anchoring the middle of a team's run defense was always going to be how Togiai made his money.

What kind of money the Texans decide to give Togiai moving forward will be interesting. A one-year extension will keep Togiai in Houston through the 2026 season, but after that, the Texans will need to pony up a whole lot more than the $1.3 million they'll be paying Togiai next season.

This puts the Texans in a financial bind, though it's not necessarily the worst problem to have. With Will Anderson Jr. and CJ Stroud both up for extensions next season, and similar decisions set to be made about players like Pro Bowlers Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock coming up in the near future, it's difficult right now to gauge how eager the Texans will be to keep Togiai once he gets significantly more expensive.

What we do know is that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans loves everything that this unsung hero brings to the table.

“I don’t think there is a harder worker on our team than Tommy," Ryans said after Togiai had a 10 tackle performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. "I can vividly remember coming in the building in February after the playoffs and the first player I see in our weight room is Tommy. He’s in there working out, squatting, grinding already. It’s not a surprise to us what Tommy has done because in the background he’s always working. As consistent as ever."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks of Togiai just as glowingly.

“Tommy is one of the hardest-working players in our building. Probably one of the most consistent players from the start of the offseason program until now. He started training in February. He’s one of the strongest guys on the team," Caserio said. “Had some injuries, shortchanged him there a bit. But Tommy is an NFL football player. He’s got the right mindset. He’s got the right attitude. He works his tail off. He goes out there and makes plays. He’s been really good to work with."