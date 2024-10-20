Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Packers today?
By Randy Gurzi
This Sunday, the Houston Texans will head north to take on the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. Houston heads into Week 7 with a 5-1 record while the Packers are 4-2.
It's going to be a tough game with each team boasting a deep and talented roster. However, all eyes will be on the young quarterbacks who each broke out in 2023.
C.J. Stroud took home the NFL Rookie of the Year Award after throwing for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Love was in his fourth season in the league but his first as a starter. He was replacing a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers and led his team to the postseason while throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 picks.
It looks to be one of the top games of the weekend, which is why CBS is rolling out their best crew. Let's check out who the announcers and head ref will be in Week 7.
Announcers for Texans vs. Packers
This one will attract a lot of viewers thanks to the two young quarterbacks facing off which is why CBS will have their top team on the call. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth with Tracy Wolfson handling the sideline reporting duties.
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Jim Nantz
- Color Commentators: Tony Romo
- Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
Romo was a breath of fresh air when he began calling games in 2017 but has seen his star lose some of the shine. Even so, he's usually going to give solid analysis, especially when it comes to QB play. As for Nantz, it's hard not to enjoy listening to anything he calls.
Referees for Texans vs. Packers
Head Referee: Scott Novak
The head ref for the Texans meeting with the Packers will be Scott Novak. Hired as a field judge in 2014, Novak worked his way to the referee position in 2019. Prior to his time in the NFL, he was a referee for the Big 12.
Time & Channel for Texans vs. Packers
- Date: Sunday, October 20th
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
- Channel: CBS