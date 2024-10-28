Houston Texans give ominous update on Stefon Diggs injury
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans improved to 6-2 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. That’s great for their overall record, and it put them in firm control in the AFC South.
Unfortunately, they suffered a huge loss as well during the game when Stefon Diggs went down with a knee injury during the third quarter.
It was immediately concerning since it was a non-contact injury but he walked off on his own power. From there, the updates were minimal on Sunday. Now on Monday morning, reports say the team fears a torn ACL for the star wide receiver.
It’s never good to speculate but the truth is that it’s rare a team fears an injury and turns out to be wrong. The team doctors typically know what’s going on, but still, an MRI will determine if they’re correct. They’re expected to have this done on Monday.
Diggs spent the past four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to Houston this offseason. He’s recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards with three touchdowns.
Houston is already thin at the position with Nico Collins on the IR. The good news there, however, is that he’s nearing a return and should be back — with Week 10 as the date to watch.
Collins was leading the league in receiving yards before injuring his hamstring, so his return would help tremendously. Still, it’s disappointing that Houston hasn’t been able to keep him and Diggs on the field together for long.