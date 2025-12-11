Week 15 'Speaking With The Enemy' - Will Lockwood of Raising Zona

Welcome to mid-December, it's two weeks until Christmas, Week 15 edition of 'Speaking with the Enemy,' a weekly feature here at Toro Times where I'll be sleuthing for some intel on each week's Houston Texans opponent.

This week, ahead of a potential possible trap game showdown against the Arizona Cardinals, I spoke with Will Lockwood of Raising Zona to to give us the some Cards-centric insight on what we should be expecting from this matchup.

Sonny Giuliano: Alright Will, let's start with the question that is not only the one that Cardinals fans probably want an answer to, but also the one that is most consequential for the rest of the NFL as well... What's gonna end up happening with Kyler Murray? Is he going to take another snap in Arizona?

Will Lockwood: I think Kyler Murray's days in Arizona are over, and it ended when the team placed him on injured reserve following their win against the Dallas Cowboys. The offense has looked much more fluent under Jacoby Brissett, and while he won't necessarily be the quarterback of the future, the decision to start him for the remainder of the season points to general manager Monti Ossenfort making a move at the position. Whether it is trading for a quarterback or selecting one in April's draft, all signs point to Murray being out and a new signal-caller taking over in 2026.

SG: Give us the scoop on Michael Wilson. The 3rd-year wideout has been a godsend for my dynasty league fantasy football team the last few weeks, and he looks like a legitimate guy for the Cardinals moving forward. Is it safe to say he's going to go into 2026 as the unquestioned third option in this passing attack?

WL: Michael Wilson, blossoming into an offensive threat over the past couple of weeks, has been intriguing to see, as all three 100-yard efforts have come when filling in as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed time with appendicitis and a heel injury; his absence granted Wilson the opportunity to put up big numbers as a true No. 1 option. The sky is the limit for a healthy pass-catching trio featuring Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride.

SG: Arizona spent their first five 2025 draft picks on defense, yet this group has backslid defensively from where it looked to be going in 2024. Which of those rookies are you confident the Cardinals hit on?

WL: Ossenfort's first two draft picks in Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson, are absolute hits; the only issue for them has been injuries. When healthy, Nolen has been a true game wrecker in the middle of the defensive line, paving he way for other rushers such as Josh Sweat. We've seen how bad the pass rush is without Nolen, as last week the Cardinals were only able to generate five pressures out of the 31 dropbacks they saw from Matthew Stafford. As for Will Johnson, he has been solid in coverage. Same for Nolen, the only issue for him is staying healthy. A third rookie who has stepped up big time is linebacker Cody Simon, who is a tackling machine. These three will be the backbone alongside veteran safety Budda Baker for a long time.

SG: Scale of 1 to 10, how certain are we that Jonathan Gannon is back next year? Same goes for Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis?

WL: I'll give Gannon, along with his staff, a 7/10. A three-win coach in his third season is usually out the door, but injuries have played a major role in the Cardinals' failure of a season in 2025. A lot of the losses have come in close games that could be won with a healthy squad. In my opinion, if Gannon is fired this offseason, so should general manager Monti Ossenfort.

SG: With the Cardinals out of the NFC Playoff race, it's not too soon to start looking ahead to March and April. Where does this team need to spend the majority of its resources on this offseason?

WL: If this truly is Kyler Murray's last season in the desert, you best believe that this team needs to find their next quarterback. Perhaps Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore (if he chooses to leave Oregon). Aside from the quarterback, the team should target another corner to pair with Will Johnson on the other side. We will learn more about the needs when the season is officially over.

SG: If the Cardinals come into Houston and upset the Texans, what do you think will be the biggest reason why?

WL: Offensively, the Cardinals and Texans are more evenly matched than we think. The Texans score 21.8 points per game (20th) while the Cardinals score 21.7 (21st). It's the defensive side of the ball where there seems to be differences, as the Texans have allowed the fewest points per game in the league at 16, and Arizona ranks 26th in that metric. If Arizona can stand firm on defense with the likely return of Walter Nolen III, it would not surprise me in the slightest if the Cardinals win, or at least make it close.

In conclusion, if the Cardinals were to pull off an upset, it will be the defense that headlines it.