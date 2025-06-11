Two Houston Texans training camp battles to keep an eye on

The Houston Texans are gearing up to begin another training camp coming up here soon. And with a lot of work done these last few months, we should expect some great competition. On paper, the Texans don’t seem to have too many flaws, which means there will be a couple of players who could be surprise cuts before Week 1. The Texans' depth saw a huge upgrade this off-season, and that’s a testament to general manager Nick Caserio. He’s made sure the Texans don’t have a repeat of last season on offense. With that being said, let’s take a look at two specific roster battles to watch for heading into training camp.

Who gets the last running back spot on the depth chart?

The Texans likely only have room for three running backs on the roster, and It’ll likely be between Dare Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce, and it will be a fierce battle. Both of these players bring something different to the team, but with Nick Chubb in the backfield now, the Texans can’t keep both players. Ogunbowale has made a name for himself on special teams since coming to Houston in 2022

Pierce has been a reliable back since being drafted in 2022, totaling 293 yards and two touchdowns last year behind Joe Mixon. With Chubb in the mix now, the Texans have three backs that they can rely on to give CJ Stroud some help in the backfield. Houston’s offensive production needs to improve this year, and adding Chubb to the mix might be the nail in Pierce’s coffin. While he’s been reliable, the Texans have needed more from him than what he’s produced.

Dylan Horton vs Casey Toohill

The Texans' former fourth-round pick against one of their veteran acquisitions. Horton had a very unfortunate start to his NFL career, missing part of his rookie year in 2023 due to Hodgkin's lymphoma, and didn’t really get his feet under him last season. He totaled 16 tackles in 13 games played in 2024 in a very crowded defensive line. This year is no different, with both Toohill and Darrell Taylor joining a deep pass rush unit. Horton will have his hands full this off-season, and we very well could see him on the practice squad.

Toohill had a down season in 2024, unable to find a rhythm in the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line rotation. Totaling one sack, 20 tackles, and two tackles for loss, Toohill’s production decreased from his 2023 season with the Washington Commanders where he had five sacks and six tackles for loss. Toohill is capable of being a solid rotational piece on any team, it’s just a matter of getting him the playing time.