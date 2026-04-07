Trade! Texans add Super Bowl experience after acquiring Patriots LB

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio just executed another trade.

According to multiple reports, the trade has come in the form of New England Patriots linebacker and special teams contributor Marte Mapu, who was on his way to being released by his team prior to the transaction. NFL Insider Ari Meirov followed up on the trade details by explaining that Houston would receive Mapu and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

This looks every bit of a depth signing, as the former third-round pick out of Sacramento State would be joining a room that’s already occupied by Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair and fourth-year player Henry To’oTo’o.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke helped to oversee the best defense in the NFL last season, which included the further development of players like cornerback Kamari Lassiter, safety Calen Bullock and others. Maybe Mapu can turn things around as a member of the team and have his potential more fully unlocked in this different defensive infrastructure.

Through three seasons, Mapu has accumulated 89 total tackles (53 solo, 36 assist), 0.5 sack, five forced fumbles, three interceptions and 12 passes defended. If nothing else, Mapu could bring a level of secondary coverage at the position that others haven’t yet.