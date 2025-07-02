Top 3 Houston Texans fantasy football picks for 2025 drafts

With NFL training camps officially underway this month, the countdown to the 2025 preseason is on. But for fantasy football enthusiasts, there’s another date circled on the calendar: draft day.

As fantasy players prepare to build their rosters, the Houston Texans offer several intriguing options. Following a breakout year from quarterback C.J. Stroud and an evolving offense, here are three Texans players worth targeting this fantasy season:

Nico Collins, WR

The Texans’ top wideout is poised for a monster season. Collins, ranked among the top 10 fantasy receivers for 2025, was leading the NFL in receiving yards before an injury sidelined him late in 2024. He commanded a 28.3% target share last season — third highest in the league.

With Tank Dell out for the year and Stefon Diggs no longer in Houston, Collins is expected to be the focal point of the passing game. If he stays healthy, he could eclipse 1,125 receiving yards and emerge as a dependable WR1 across all formats.

C.J. Stroud, QB

After a stellar rookie campaign, Stroud returns as a consensus top-10 fantasy quarterback (ECR 6). With Collins as his top target and a year of experience under his belt, Stroud should continue to post strong numbers and is a solid QB1 option in most leagues.

Joe Mixon, RB

Mixon enters 2025 as the Texans’ lead back and projects as a mid-tier RB2 (ECR 14). He’s expected to handle the bulk of carries and goal-line touches, making him a reliable option for volume-driven managers seeking a steady RB2 or flex contributor.

The Texans are expected to replicate much of the success they enjoyed last season, and there’s good reason to believe they will. While expectations vary — and betting on a trip past the AFC Divisional round may be a stretch — the Texans remain one of the most promising teams heading into 2025. While I’m confident Houston will make a postseason run, they may or may not make a deep postseason run. Nonetheless these three players should help your fantasy team stay in the playoff conversation.