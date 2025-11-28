This might be the final stretch for one Texans veteran in Houston

The Houston Texans have relied heavily on their defense to keep them competitive this season. Not exactly ideal, but with quarterback C.J. Stroud missing time, head coach DeMeco Ryans has had to rely on their most significant strength to keep them in the playoff hunt.

Bigger things were expected of the offense. They have some decent playmakers, and Stroud remains a good quarterback despite failing to meet the heights of his rookie season. However, one of their most significant offseason moves hasn't brought the return fans anticipated.

Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars were always going to go their separate ways last spring. His big-money move to the franchise started well, but injuries held him back considerably. The production no longer matched the paycheck, and most around the league believed that he'd be released to pick his choice of destinations.

Texans could move on from Christian Kirk after underwhelming season

The Texans had other ideas, trading for the wide receiver to jump the queue. This sparked intrigue, primarily given Kirk's performance at the peak of his powers. Unfortunately, he's failed to reach the same heights, and the former Texas A&M standout could be set for an exit from the franchise once his contract expires in 2026.

Kirk's featured just seven times, continuing his luckless run on the health front. He's brought in 21 receptions from 37 targets for 198 receiving yards and one touchdown. No fewer than 54 of those came in Houston's win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, which needs to be the start of a profitable end to the campaign in pursuit of enhancing his claims for another contract.

That seems unlikely at this juncture, unless Kirk is willing to accept far less than the $18 million he's counting against this year's salary cap. He cannot seem to stay healthy for long, and these health problems have also diminished his explosiveness and quick-twitch movements that once made him such a special player.

The Texans shouldn't be criticized for taking a swing on Kirk. It was a low-risk trade they could get out of quickly if things didn't go according to plan. That appears to be the case, so the focus should now turn to finding some younger, more dynamic wide receivers to go alongside Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Tank Dell (injury return pending) before the 2026 campaign.

As for Kirk? He'll probably get another shot elsewhere if Houston doesn't keep him around. But his days of being a roster lock are likely over.