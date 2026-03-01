This game-breaking RB can transform the Texans' backfield in 2026

Saturday at Lucas Oil Field was running back day, as the NFL world tuned in once again to gauge the new crop of future rushers. To summarize the events of today's theatrics: It's a magnificent time to need upgrades in the backfield for 2026. Namely, for a team with needs like the Houston Texans.

As an example of how prolific this new batch of rushers is, the 10 featured runners were collectively the fastest group ever recorded (by 40-yard times) in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine. With speed threats like De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) already tearing through NFL defenses on a weekly basis, teams should be lining up to grab several top-end names to add to their offenses when draft day arrives on April 23.

One prospect in particular truly encapsulated the expression of "make the most of your opportunities" by posting the fastest 40-yard time of the day (4.33 seconds) and finishing second in both the broad jump and the vertical with 10'8" and 39" marks, respectively. He officially put teams on notice.

Former Arkansas Razorback Mike Washington Jr. is the real deal.

Mike Washington Jr. exploded at Arkansas, now at the NFL Combine

Standing at 6'2" and 223 pounds, the New York native led the Razorbacks' rushing attack in 2025 with 1,070 yards (4th in SEC, 31st overall), a 6.4 yards-per-carry average (2nd in SEC, 19th overall), and eight touchdowns (T-83rd overall). His play earned him an All-SEC second-team nod, as well as a trip to the Senior Bowl.

After stops in both Buffalo and New Mexico State, Washington finally broke through at Arkansas and blossomed into the kind of difference-maker twhoat would later find himself center stage in Indianapolis for all evaluative eyes to see.

And what a sight, as Washington blazed through the combine drills and made his mark as arguably the biggest winner of the group for the afternoon. His outpouring of emotion afterward also caught the attention of observers, further endearing him to a brand new audience that acknowledges the sacrifice, hard work, and determination it takes just to have that one opportunity to make a great first impression for 32 potential employers and a frenzied media base.

Houston Texans could shift their attention to Mike Washington Jr. in April

Washington did just that, which now leads into why the Texans, all of a sudden, have a good conundrum on their hands with yet another potential game-breaker to select from and four picks available in the top 100 of this year's draft.

They're already reportedly in the market for a high-end rusher in the free-agency period, and they will also have second-year player Woody Marks getting reps at the same time. The addition of a young impact rusher could truly help to bring Houston's run game to a level of prominence not seen since the days of franchise legend Arian Foster.

Several mock drafts around the web project the Texans to select Notre Dame's Jadarian Price with either their 38th, 59th, or 69th overall selection (including many that I've made). However, Washington has now forced his way into that conversation and has potentially changed the calculus for the Texans front office.



Ian Harper of NFL Mocks originally projected Washington to go in the middle of the third round. After Saturday's electrifying day, don't be surprised if a team jumps up and grabs him a round earlier. Hopefully, that aggressive maneuvering will be done by general manager Nick Caserio if it comes down to it.