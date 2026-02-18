Nick Caserio can quietly do what many Texans fans don't know can be done

The NFL offseason is in full swing, as fans and media alike have been exchanging mock drafts and offseason projections left and right since Super Bowl LX ended.

The Houston Texans face arguably the most pivotal offseason in franchise history, one where major decisions will define the next seven months of franchise operations.

In the meantime, StickToTheModel.com provides us with an avenue to see one of the scenarios that Houston could take with their offseason starting March 11th (when NFL Free Agency officially opens).

Nick Caserio can give the Texans their dream offseason (and here's how)

Texans' starting salary cap space: $1.5 million over

Texans potential roster cuts and savings against the cap

C Jarrett Patterson: + $3.6 million

DT Mario Edwards Jr.: + $4.5 million

RB Joe Mixon: + $8.5 million

WR Justin Watson: + $2.5 million

S Jimmie Ward: + $3.3 million

Total savings with cuts: $22.4 million

Texans' potential contract restructures and savings against the cap

DE Danielle Hunter: + $10.7 million (one void year added)

CB Derek Stingley Jr.: + $16.3 million (one void year added)

WR Nico Collins: + $12.5 million (one void year added)

S Jalen Pitre: + $5.8 million (one void year added)

Texans' potential offseason extensions and savings against the cap

DE Will Anderson Jr.: - $9.2 million (four years added)

OL Tytus Howard: + $6.6 million (two years added)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair: + $4.2 million (two years added)

K Ka'imi Fairbairn: + $1.7 million (two years added)

DT Tommy Togiai: - $1.3 million (two years added)

Total savings with extensions: + $2 million

Savings including cuts, restructures and extensions: $69.7 million

Salary cap space after transactions: $68.2 million

Texans' potential free agency signings and cost

C Cade Mays: three years, $36 million ($12 million APY)

DL Sheldon Rankins: one year, $11 million ($11 million APY)

OT Trent Brown: one year, $9.7 million ($9.7 million APY)

DE Derek Barnett: one year, $9.3 million ($9.3 million APY)

LB E.J. Speed: one year, $8.2 million ($8.2 million APY)

RB Travis Etienne: two years, $14.4 million ($7.2 million APY)

DL Naquan Jones: one year, $4.3 million ($4.3 million APY)

Free agency spending in 2025: $61.7 million

Salary cap space after all transactions: $6.5 million

Draft Picks (nine players)

OT Max Iheanachor (Arizona State): R1 #28

OG Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon): R2 #38

RB Jadarian Price (Notre Dame): R2 #59

DL LT Overton (Alabama): R3 #69

LB Taurean York (Texas A&M): R4 #106

TE Joe Royer (Cincinnati): R4 #128

S Louis Moore (Indiana): R5 #165

WR Barion Brown (Louisiana State): R7 #243

DE Quintayvious Hutchins (Boston College): R7 #244

Offseason summary:

The Texans prioritize the offensive line and running back room in this version of their offseason plan. Acquiring names like Mays, Iheanachor and Pregnon will certainly help to fortify the interior of their offensive front and then some.

Houston would then pair their interior upgrades with a rushing attack featuring Etienne, Woody Marks and Price as the feature trio. After fielding a below average unit in 2025, the Texans look to rebound and become one of the league's best in 2026.

General manager Nick Caserio also locked up their franchise defensive end in Anderson and brought back several key contributors on both sides of the football.

With this offseason plan, the Texans solidify their present while also preparing for their future, making sure to compensate their players well while also maintaining flexibility in both salary allocated and years committed.