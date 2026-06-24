The Texans' secondary could continue its reign of terror over Trevor Lawrence in 2026

The Houston Texans' secondary has made it their business to terrorize Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence at every available opportunity since his NFL debut in 2021.

Across his ten contests against the Texans as a starting quarterback, Lawrence has posted career totals of:

197/341, 57.8% completion

2,213 passing yards

Eight touchdowns

11 Interceptions

3-7 career record vs. Houston

It's also worth noting that in those same 10 games, Lawrence managed to:

Post a 60% completion percentage or less eight times

Pass for one touchdown or less eight times (having multiple only twice)

Threw at least one interception eight times

Never eclipse a passer rating above 100.0

Threw for three touchdowns in their first ever matchup (9/12/2021), then proceeded to only have five across the final nine (average of 0.5 per game).

Texans All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley has especially benefited from Lawrence's futility against Houston. Out of Stingley's 15 career interceptions, four of them have come against Lawrence and the Jaguars. That's the most for Stingley against any one opponent during his four years in the NFL.

Houston's defensive mastery of Lawrence and his various aerial gameplans have helped the Texans maintain a mostly iron-fisted grip over the AFC South in two of the last three campaigns.

The Houston Texans' secondary has helped engineer divisional dominance over the Jaguars since 2023

With the aid of Lawrence's aforementioned 3-7 career record against Houston, the Texans have enjoyed the most prosperous three-year stretch in franchise history. They secured back-to-back division titles from 2023-2024, and managed to make the playoffs as an AFC Wildcard team for the first time in team history in 2025.

Even though Jacksonville won the AFC South in 2025, they did so in a campaign where, between two head-to-head matchups, Lawrence was held to a combined 33/63 passing (52.4% completion) for 380 yards (6.25 average), one touchdown, two interceptions and a 65.35 passer rating.

This pass prevention proficiency was instrumental in Houston's historic 19-point comeback in their second showdown in week 10 of last season. After the Jaguars put up 20 points in the first half, Stingley and his counterparts in the secondary limited Lawrence and co. to 101 passing yards and nine total second half points.

The second half surge arguably began to take shape once Stingley executed a "catch of the year" quality one-handed interception on a pass intended for Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell with about 17 seconds left in the first half. From that point on, Houston put up 26 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and walked off the Jaguars with a game-ending pick-6 by defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Now that the 2026 season is just around the corner, much of the same is expected by Houston's star-studded secondary. With names like Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, Calen Bullock, and the incoming Super Bowl champion in Reed Blankenship all hungry to prove themselves as the best unit in the NFL, Lawrence's passing stats will have to become collateral damage in the process.