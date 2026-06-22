Alec Pierce's comments about Derek Stingley are a grim reminder to AFC South QB's

Since his arrival to the NFL out of LSU in the 2022 draft, Houston Texans All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has run roughshod over the skies of the AFC South. Even before landing in Houston, there were NFL Draft Analysts like ESPN's Jordan Reid that vehemently expressed that "Stingley had some of the best technique that you’ll ever see from a CB prospect coming out in 2022."

Through four years as a pro, Stingley has accumulated:

15 interceptions (second-most in franchise history)

172 total tackles (126 solo, 46 assist)

51 passes defended

Two-time Pro Bowler (2024-2025)

Two-time NFL First-Team All-Pro (2024-2025)

His play, alongside an elite collection of teammates in the secondary, has helped elevate Houston's pass defense from 23rd in 2023, to back-to-back sixth-best finishes in the league from 2024-2025.

His wide receiver counterparts across the three other teams in the division have certainly felt the "Sting" of his performances (get it?), as no aerial attack has had it easy when testing the former Tiger and co. Newly re-signed Indianapolis Colts pass catcher Alec Pierce confirmed as much on a recent episode of Chris Long's Green Light podcast.

Alec Pierce confirms Derek Stingley's aerial dominance in the division

“Stingley too. We play him twice a year. Talk about 50/50 ball, he in the league makes the best— he’s almost like a receiver out there," Pierce began to Long when asked who were tough corners to face on 50/50 balls (meaning, the receiver and defender both have about an equal mid-air chance of securing the ball). He continued,

He does a really good job of playing the ball in the air. Not only breaking it up but he’ll have some crazy picks.”

Stingley's ball skills have become the stuff of legend around NRG/Reliant Stadium and the NFL as a whole. Back in 2025, KPRC 2 Texans Insider Aaron Wilson made it a point to write about "how instinctively Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. tracks and catches the football, with soft hands that rival wide receivers’ grip and fundamentals." There are some in the Texans' organization who genuinely believe that Stingley's skill set could legitimately land him a place in unique offensive packages if he and the coaching staff so chose to participate

You can look to Stingley's breathtaking one-handed interception of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence late in the second quarter of week 10's historic 19-point comeback game as further evidence of his prolific ball-tracking talent. The play led to his Pro Bowl teammate Kamari Lassiter saying with admiration after the game that Stingley needed to "chill out." Without his defensive snag, the Jaguars quite possibly would've marched down the field and increased their lead to 23-10 at least, which definitely could've had a butterfly effect on the rest of the contest.

Heading into 2026, the offensive coordinators of the Colts , Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will have their hands full in yet again scheming against one of the three best cornerbacks in the entire NFL. Along with aiming to break the franchise record for most interceptions (Johnathan Joseph - 17), he's striving to help guide the Texans to their first Super Bowl trip in team history.

I personally believe that Stingley is already the best cornerback in franchise history. 2026 can be the opportunity for him to finally prove it.