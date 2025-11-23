The Texans Fan's Rooting Guide For Week 12

After having defeated the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football earlier this week, the Houston Texans now have a late November Sunday off, and that means fans of the Texans have Sunday off as well... or do they?

Back in Week 7, when the Texans were on their bye week, I put together the first ever Texans Fan's Rooting Guide, and since Houston has already taken care of business in Week 12, I figured I'd dust this column off and run it back as we enter the home stretch of the regular season. Because let's be real, even though the Texans aren't playing today, is there a better way to spend a Sunday than to watch football for 11 straight hours?

I don't think so.

Let's get to it!

Week 12 NFL Schedule

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

We'll start off with the trickiest game on Sunday's slate, because on one hand, it makes sense to root against the current leader of the pack in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts. On the other hand, the Colts are already multiple games ahead of the Texans in the standings, but the Chiefs are one of the many teams bunched up right around .500, hoping to secure one of the final Wild Card spots in the AFC. There's no wrong answer, but because of that, there's no right answer either.

Suggested Rooting Interest: I guess you root for a tie, but what are the chances of that happening? I honestly don't know how to advise you on this one. If you're an optimist, pull for Kansas City in this one, because with two games left on the schedule against the Colts, the Texans could make up a whole lot of ground and potentially still come away with a third straight AFC South crown.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

Not only will I remind you of the fact that yours truly is a lifelong Chicago Bears fan, I'll also go ahead and ask the same question I asked back in Week 7 when we arrived at a Pittsburgh Steelers game... You aren't really going to root for Aaron Rodgers, are you?

Suggest Rooting Interest: The Chicago Bears, because even if Rodgers doesn't play because of a wrist injury, why root for someone whose family doesn't even like him?

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

Where does everyone stand on the Patriots? Is there still disdain for this franchise even though Tom Brady is in a Fox announce booth every Sunday and Bill Belichick is looking completely disinterested on a North Carolina Tar Heels sideline every Saturday? As a fan of an NFC team, I was never totally anti-Patriots during the Brady-Belichick era like everyone else seemed to be, though I will admit I do understand why this was the sentiment.

Suggested Rooting Interest: Unless you have lingering ill will toward New England, back the Patriots in this one, just to make sure Cincinnati doesn't have any hopes for a postseason push down the stretch if/when Joe Burrow comes back.

New York Giants at Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are favored by 13.5 points in this game....

Suggested Rooting Interest: ... and I'd advise you to bump that total up to 20.5 points and hammer the Lions, if you're the type who enjoys a little action on an otherwise meaningless game for your average Texans fan.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Did you know that I'm a co-host of a basketball podcast called The NBA Campfire? And did you know that my co-host, Vinney Zambito, is a fan of the Minnesota Vikings?

Suggested Rooting Interest: Throw your support behind the Vikings for Vin, and because in the mind of this Bears fan, the Vikings are the lesser of two evils when compared to the Packers.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

I know what you're thinking... back the Seahawks here because why on earth would I root for an AFC South team? But instead of playing checkers, I suggest you look at this like it's a chess match. Right now, the Titans are in the driver's seat as the only 1-win team left in the league for the #1 pick in a second consecutive NFL Draft. Even if the Titans won't be in the business for a quarterback, they can flip that pick for a bounty of assets or take the best non-QB available. Either way, the long-term future for the Titans is better if they lose this game.

Suggested Rooting Interest: Go Titans! (wink, wink)

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens

The Texans have a leg up over Baltimore because of an early-season win against the depleted Ravens, but Baltimore is hot, healthy and coming not just for the AFC North Title, but potentially a Wild Card spot if Pittsburgh holds firm atop the division.

Suggested Rooting Interest: Do your best Fireman Ed impression and scream J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets! at the top of your lungs right at the start of the game, because in all likelihood, by the 10 minute mark of the 2nd quarter this game is already going to be out of hand in Baltimore's favor.

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders

I mean, what even is this game?

Suggested Rooting Interest: This is the one game this week where I'm not going to advise you to root for or against a particular team, but instead, against a particular player. Will Anderson Jr. is coming on strong as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but do you know who is presently the odds on favorite to win the award? Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who is on pace to shatter the single-season sack record. Just root for the Raiders to keep Garrett out of Geno Smith's grill.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals

Man oh man, the lifeless Arizona Cardinals could do the Houston Texans and every other AFC Wild Card hopeful one hell of a solid this afternoon if they can upset the Jags.

Suggested Rooting Interest: Back the Cardinals, but don't get too invested. This team feels like it's in a free fall, and Jonathan Gannon could be updating his LinkedIn status to 'Open to Work' very soon.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

All you need to do for this one is ask yourself one important question... do you hate Jerry Jones or the Tush Push more?

Suggested Rooting Interest: Run with whatever the answer to the above question is. Frankly, I don't mind the Tush Push, so Fly Eagles Fly.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

This is the saddest football game imaginable, and that's coming from someone who watched a large chunk of Notre Dame's 70-7 rout of the Syracuse Orange yesterday afternoon.

Suggested Rooting Interest: Don't even watch this game. Don't do it. If you're actually compelled to do so, fire up YouTube and find a game from 15 years ago that features Matt Ryan and Drew Brees under center. Don't suffer through Kirk Cousins and Tyler Shough.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford are both Texas high school quarterbacks, but I'll be honest, my Texas state geography isn't incredibly strong, so I'm not sure which of the two was in closer proximity to Houston.

Suggested Rooting Interest: This could be the most entertaining game of the week, so just sit back and enjoy unless you claim either Mayfield or Stafford as your own.