The Texans are massive winners after Maxx Crosby fiasco robs the Colts

Last night, news broke that the Baltimore Ravens were pulling out of their trade agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders over the medical condition of All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby. At the time, the Houston Texans were seen as beneficiaries, due to not having to face the combination of Crosby and the Ravens in the upcoming season as a threat in the AFC.

After the initial shock of the situation, the Ravens then pivoted to another top-tier edge rusher to fill in the chasm left by Crosby' absence. That ended up being former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro and four-time Pro-Bowler Trey Hendrickson, who agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract to join his inter-division foes and help galvanize a defensive unit that was porous in 2025.

That news actually makes the Texans even bigger winners in this entire disaster of a situation because of one vital revelation that came out today.

According to NFL reporter Evan Sidery, there's a thought that if Maxx Crosby was still a Raven, then Trey Hendrickson might've been an Indianapolis Colt today. If that's the case, Houston made out like bandits in the ordeal. If Crosby staying with the Raiders was "dodging a bullet", then Hendrickson choosing the Ravens over the division-rival Colts is "dodging a tank".

The Texans are huge winners after Trey Hendrickson chooses Ravens over Colts

Being quoted by Sidery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated that, “the were in pole position for Trey Hendrickson, until Baltimore jumped in.”

This statement is a horrifying when you consider the kind of defensive firepower that already exists on Indy's defensive unit. Such as:

Two-time All-Pro and Three-time Pro-Bowl DE, DeForest Buckner

Elite run-stuffing DT, Grover Stewart

Two-time All-Pro and Two-time Pro-Bowl CB, Sauce Gardner

Ball-hawking Pro-Bowl alternate S, Cam Bynum

Playmaking Pro-Bowl CB, Kenny Moore II

Additionally, Lee Vowell, Colts Expert of Horseshoe Heroes, went on to explain what Hendrickson would've added to that equation.

"He formerly played under Lou Anarumo when Indianapolis's defensive coordinator was the DC with the Cincinnati Bengals. Under Anarumo, Hendrickson had back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons."

With Indy armed with Hendrickson in that scenario, the Texans' offense would've had to contend with that defensive gauntlet at least twice a year for the next four seasons. Needless to say, Houston is breathing a sigh of relief that he decided to join the Ravens instead of their division opponents.

Even without Henrickson, the Texans' offense still has work to do against Colts' defense

Last season, the Texans managed to sweep the Colts 2-0 during the regular season. However, their historically great defense was the main reason for the success, not their offense. For reference, in their first encounter in week 13:

The Texans didn't have a single rusher over 70 yards (no RBs over 3.8 YPC)

QB C.J Stroud threw one interception, was sacked twice (75.4 passer rating)

No receiving touchdowns

Held to 2/5 in red zone (40% conversion rate)

Granted, it was the first year of offensive coordinator Nick Caley's new scheme. With that said, adding Hendrickson as another problem for Stroud and co. to have to deal with would offset any growth and possible production that another season in the offense would produce.

Now the Colts have to pivot to other pass rushing options, while the Texans will continue to build up their roster and gameplanning without the thought of the Colts' coming to try and ruin the party multiple times a year.