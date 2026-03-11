The Texans' offense could be licking their chops after Maxx Crosby news devastates Ravens

A few days ago, the Houston Texans faced the potential reality of contending with two-time All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby as the newest member of the Baltimore Ravens' defensive line after they sent two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders.



Fast forward to tonight, and a late news break from the Las Vegas Raiders just sent shockwaves throughout the NFL landscape: The Ravens are out Crosby.

According to Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the Ravens are pulling the plug on the transaction due to a failed medical examination. This comes in the midst of Crosby recovering from a season-ending knee injury last season that required a surgical procedure. She stated in detail,

"After Maxx Crosby underwent testing today at the Ravens’ facility, Baltimore made the decision as an organization that it could not move forward with the deal based on the results of the medical. Crosby will remain a Raider for now as other teams can weigh any potential risk that comes with trading for him."

While the Ravens may be relieved to know they get to keep their two first-round draft picks, the Texans' offensive personnel should be ecstatic, as Crosby's failed physical now leaves a Pro-Bowl-sized hole on their defensive front that Houston can exploit during the regular season (and possibly beyond).

Texans' offense now primed to dominate Ravens' defense after Crosby news

Last season, the Ravens fielded one of their worst defenses in franchise history, being the equivalent of swiss cheese in almost every aspect of how to prevent offensive production. They finished the season ranked 24th in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed, which is far beneath the Baltimore standard that we've come to know throughout the years.

The Texans, who have played "little brother" to the Ravens for as long as we can remember", were one of the biggest beneficiaries of this defensive debacle in 2025. The Texans never won a game on the road at M&T Bank Stadium before last season. This time, not only did they win, but they managed to put up over 400 yards of total offense amidst a 44-10 beat down of the home team. It was the Texans' largest scoring output of the entire season, including the playoffs (it was also the most Baltimore gave up all year).

This is an example of why acquiring Crosby was so vital for the at the team. This was their attempt at returning to elite defensive status and proving to everyone why the Ravens were still to be considered one of the upper echelon franchises in the AFC. Now that the trade has fallen through, they now face a mad dash to pick up the pieces and find another alternative ahead of the 2026 season.

In the meantime, the Texans are in prime position to take advantage of the fiasco and continue their recent display of dominance over their inter-conference opponents. This is especially true considering the incoming talent infusion of running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Tank Dell and any other playmakers they select in next month's draft.

The Texans, along with the rest of the AFC, just dodged a bullet.