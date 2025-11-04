The Colts get 'Saucier,' the Jaguars get more explosive, and the Texans get nothing

The NFL Trade Deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon, but if you're a Houston Texans fan, you may have had no idea that this was the case. Actually, scratch that. Because if you do a quick scan of X or the Houston Texans' official reddit page, it's abundantly clear that Texans fans do indeed know that today was the trade deadline, because everyone seems to be up in arms about how things played out.

First and foremost, fans of the Texans seem to be stunned by the fact that the Indianapolis Colts -- 7-2 on the season and sitting atop the AFC South -- managed to pull off arguably the biggest and most consequential deal of the deadline, capitalizing on the New York Jets' firesale, acquiring two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner for the price of a pair of 1st Round picks and Adonai Mitchell.

It's a deal that suggests that the Colts are as all-in as you could possibly be on this year's team, the coaching staff and front office, Daniel Jones, and everything else. But it's not just a win-now move. It's a win now, and for the future move that gives Indianapolis a 25-year-old defensive back who is under contract for four more years.

Elsewhere in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars evidently liked what they saw from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers during their visit to Sin City this past weekend, because Meyers is now a former-Raider and current-Jaguar. For the price of one 4th and one 6th round, getting a guy who had over 1,000 receiving yards last season feels like something of a steal, especially since the Jags are without Travis Hunter following a non-contact knee injury suffered during a recent practice.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans, who are 3-5 and clinging to hope that a third straight trip to the Playoffs could be in the cards, did nothing at the 2025 trade deadline. They weren't buyers. They weren't sellers. They were non-factors, and that, it seems, is what has Texans fans the most upset in the aftermath of the deadline.

The Houston Texans feel like a directionless football team

Now first, let me concede two things: Number one, I am not a general manager, nor will I pretend to be smart enough to be one. That probably could've remained unsaid, but just to play it safe, I decided I'd say it anyway. Number two, we have no idea right now how aggressive general manager Nick Caserio tried to be over the last few hours.

For all we know, Caserio could've been on the phone since sunrise this morning, trying to find the perfect deal that could either better position the Texans for the present -- like one that would bring Breece Hall to Houston from New York -- or one that would help Houston in the future -- like any number of trades where veteran talent could've been shipped off to championship caliber teams in exchange for additional draft assets.

Instead, no deals materialized and the Texans are in the same position they started the day in... wondering what the hell this team is capable of over the next few seasons.

For as much talent as there is on the defensive side of the ball, the Texans offense lacks any legitimate blue-chippers unless you love the outlook for the CJ Stroud and Nico Collins partnership, or find yourself really encouraged with the progress of Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Woody Marks or Aireontae Ersery. But even if you fall into that camp, the majority of the optimism probably comes from knowing what Stroud and Collins are capable of when they're both healthy.

Assuming those two are both healthy and that the Texans offensive line can provide Stroud time to throw, that connection can be electric. We've seen it before. But Collins missed multiple games last season, he's missed one already this year, and who knows how long Stroud will be out with a concussion. It's just another example of how this team is in limbo, and as history has told us, that might be one of the worst places you can be in the NFL.