Texans WR offers praise for defensive unit

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is bullish on the team’s defensive prospects heading into the 2025 NFL season, offering high praise for a unit he believes could be the best in the league.

“Them boys swarming everywhere,” Collins said during an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “I feel like our defense got the opportunity to be the best defense in the league.”

The Texans’ defense is anchored by an elite pass rush duo in Will Anderson Jr. and offseason acquisition Danielle Hunter, who recorded 11 and 12 sacks, respectively, during the 2024 campaign. Houston’s secondary also boasts significant talent, led by cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, and recent trade addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Nico Collins on the Texans “kill zone” on defense 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kgoUNr1iaV — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) June 13, 2025

On the podcast, host Chris Long highlighted the speed and physicality of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and Pitre. Collins responded by referencing a unique aspect of the Texans’ defensive mindset.

“They got something called the kill zone. Don’t get caught in the kill zone, that’s all I got to say,” Collins said. “Anything that’s linebacker depth [and] in front. That’s the kill zone. ... There’s a fence. Don’t get caught lacking.”

With a defense Collins believes is “swarming everywhere” and an offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud and Collins himself, the Texans are making a statement to contend in the AFC and could emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025.