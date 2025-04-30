Texans WR Jaylin Noel got exactly what he asked for (just not how he imagined)

The Houston Texans landed a pair of Iowa State receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft to help bolster the position for C.J. Stroud's third year in the league. Adding Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins not only gives the Texans two players who are already familiar playing together but it gives Stroud two dynamite weapons for the foreseeable future.

Noel made a comment during the Senior Bowl that turned heads then but even more so now. When asked who he'd most like to match up against in the NFL, Noel answered with Texans star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Well, as they say, be careful what you wish for.

While Noel won't get to go up against Stingley in actual NFL games, the two should see plenty of each other in practice. So, with that in mind, Noel sort of got his wish.

Jaylin Noel’s wish to face Derek Stingley just got weirdly granted

As noted, Noel joins the Texans with his Iowa State teammate Jayden Higgins and the two were magical together for the Cyclones. In 2024, they combined for over 2,300 yards and scored 17 touchdowns and Texans fans hope that production carries over to the NFL.

It was pivotal for the Texans to add help to the wide receiver room and adding both Noel and Higgins was a genius move. The Texans already had Nico Collins returning as a starting wideout and traded for Christian Kirk but they also lost Stefon Diggs in free agency and won't have Tank Dell due to injury. The hope is that Noel and Higgins slide right in and pick up where they left off in Ames.

Now Noel will have even more motivation to prove himself, as he talked a big game at the Senior Bowl and now has to back it up at practice against his teammate. Those should be some entertaining practices.