Texans WR Jayden Higgins named Top 10 'Impactful Threat' among NFL rookies

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins has been named one of the NFL’s top 10 most “impactful threats” among first-year players, according to a recent ranking by ESPN analyst Field Yates.

Higgins, selected 34th overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is already drawing significant attention for his potential to make an immediate difference in Houston’s revamped receiving corps. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound former Iowa State standout was slotted at No. 9 on ESPN’s list of year-one impact players drafted outside the first round, a nod to both his collegiate production and the opportunity awaiting him in Houston.

The Texans’ receiving room underwent a major overhaul this offseason. With Stefon Diggs departing for New England and Tank Dell’s return from injury still uncertain, Higgins is expected to compete for a prominent role alongside veteran Christian Kirk and fellow rookie Jaylin Noel. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the front office have made it clear they believe in Higgins’ ability, evidenced by his historic four-year, $11.7 million fully guaranteed contract-the first of its kind for a second-round pick.

Higgins brings a rare blend of size, speed, and ball skills. At Iowa State, he recorded 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season, ranking in the top 10 nationally in both catches and yards. Yates highlighted Higgins’ “excellent combination of size and speed,” comparing him to Texans’ WR1 Nico Collins, and praised his discipline and body control on sideline throws-traits that should help him quickly develop chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“Higgins brings an excellent combination of size and speed to the position, similar to teammate Nico Collins. He showed very good discipline and body control on passes thrown his way on the sideline in college, and that should help him build chemistry with C.J. Stroud in a hurry,” Yates wrote.

With official practices set to begin May 28, Higgins will have the chance to solidify his place in a young, evolving Texans offense. If he lives up to his pre-draft billing, Houston’s passing attack could be among the AFC’s most dynamic in 2025.

Higgins’ inclusion in the top 10 “impactful threats” is a boost of confidence as he prepares for his NFL debut. Alluding to his collegiate achievements and why Texan fans should be confident in his future.