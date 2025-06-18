Texans' Will Anderson Jr. given bold prediction for 2025 season

Could Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. emerge as one of the NFL’s top defensive players in 2025? Analysts are making the case that he is primed for a major leap.

Anderson, entering his third professional season and fourth year in the league, has already established himself as an elite presence on the Texans’ defensive front. Paired with fellow Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter, the duo combined for 23 sacks in 2024 and is expected to be even more formidable this year.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay recently identified Anderson as the top candidate among five NFL players to become a first-time sack leader in 2025. Anderson ranked 10th out of 211 qualifying edge rushers last season with an 85.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

“While Anderson has shown the world he’s already one of the game’s elite defenders, the rest of the league should fear his potential to make even bigger strides this offseason,” Kay wrote. “On the heels of earning an immensely impressive 85.1 grade from Pro Football Focus — ranking No. 10 out of 211 qualifying edge rushers in 2024 — Anderson could see a massive spike in his sack numbers by staying healthy and further building out his pass-rushing arsenal.”

Kay noted that Hunter’s return is a major boost for Anderson.

“It helps that Danielle Hunter will be back for another go-around in Houston,” Kay said. “The veteran edge rusher feasted with 12 sacks in his first Texans season and has real potential to breach the double-digit mark for the sixth time in seven seasons this coming year. With Hunter helping keep opposing offensive linemen honest, Anderson looks poised to break out and get serious Defensive Player of the Year buzz in 2025.”

The Texans’ pass rush was solid last season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 49 sacks, but was middle of the pack in pressures (13th), hurries (19th) and scoring defense (14th). Analysts believe Anderson could be the catalyst for improvement in those areas.

Anderson, who was drafted third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, celebrated big plays throughout the season, including a notable tackle alongside cornerback Kamari Lassiter during a Nov. 24, 2024, win over the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.

With Hunter drawing attention and Anderson’s continued development, the Texans’ pass rush could be among the league’s most feared in 2025.