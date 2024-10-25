Texans vs. Colts injury report: Houston gets encouraging news regarding starter
By Randy Gurzi
Injuries have been too much of a focal point for the Houston Texans over the past two seasons. They've continued to deal with more than their fair share of injuries and have had to find a way to replace several key starters.
Heading into Week 8, they finally had some good fortune. While they're not able to bring Nico Collins back from the IR just yet, they did have one starter return to the lineup. Rookie Kamari Lassiter was dealing with a scapula fracture suffered in the Week 5 win over Buffalo.
He missed the past two games but will be back in the lineup, starting across from Derek Stingley. His return will be huge for the secondary that was playing lights out for three weeks from Week 2 through 5.
Unfortunately, two other starters remain out with Jimmie Ward still dealing with a groin injury, also suffered in Week 5. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will sit out as well, making it two missed games in a row. Here's a quick look at the Texans' Week 8 injury report, courtesy of the team's official website.
Houston Texans Injury Report
OUT:
Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Knee
Jimmie Ward, S, Groin
QUESTIONABLE:
Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Concussion
The Colts also have two players listed as out, with Genard Avery and Jaylon Carlies not suiting up. Their primary concern, however, will be DeForest Buckner, who has had an ankle issue and was on the IR until recently. He's listed as questionable but is expected to play. If he's 100 percent healthy, he can cause headaches for the Texans' struggling offensive line.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report
OUT:
Genard Avery, DE, Foot
Jaylon Carlies, LB, Leg/Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE:
DeForest Buckner, DT, Ankle
Cameron McGrone, LB, Elbow