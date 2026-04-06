Texans' trade for Giants All-Pro DT could make 'greatest D-Line in Houston history'

Some breaking news out of the New York Giants organization has led to a groundswell of fantasy general management amongst Houston Texans fans.

Because, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro defensive Tackle Dexter Lawrence II has officially requested a trade from the Giants in a stunning pre-draft development . Schefter reported on the ‘contractual rift’ between Lawrence and the Giants that laid the groundwork for his (Lawrence’s) decision after seven years with the club:

“Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources.”

The Texans angle comes in with the thought that Lawrence’s sudden availability could be a not-so-secret nuclear weapon that general manager Nick Caserio could implement in order to create what Texans Analyst Cody Stoots would call “the greatest defensive line of all-time in Houston.”

Texans could build an all-time great defensive line with addition of Dexter Lawrence

With the NFL draft happening in 17 days, several mock drafts have projected Houston to prioritize a young defensive tackle early on to develop in between the All-Pro tandem of defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. This would follow an offseason where veteran defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. left for the Washington Commanders, and veteran position-mate Sheldon Rankins getting a year older.

Names like Clemson’s Peter Woods , Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald and Georgia’s Christen Miller have all been tantalizing as prospect fits for the Texans’ already-ferocious defensive front. However, adding a player of Lawrence’s caliber would all of a sudden catapult the Texans into a Madden-like video game stratosphere where offensive coordinators would almost certainly wake up in cold sweats at night when game planning for the juggernaut that would become of that unit.

Houston finished first in yards (277.2 yards/game) and second in scoring (17.4 points/game) last year, while also fielding the best overall defense in franchise history. With Lawrence, they’d be adding the ninth-highest rated defensive tackle in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus (75.6 total score, 9th/134). In 2025, the 28 year-old accumulated 31 total tackles (14 solo, 17 assist), 0.5 sack, 27 quarterback hurries, 34 pressures, one interception and four passes defended.

Along with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and the aforementioned Anderson and Hunter, the Texans would suddenly have a combined count of 15 Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro nods on just their defense alone.

Of course, to trade for a reality like that would potentially cost a pretty penny in the short-term, along with there being a large personnel ripple effect in the long-term.

Texans would be paying a pretty penny for Dexter Lawrence

Social media buzz has already begun over what a kind of theoretical compensation package it would take for Caserio to acquire Lawrence. The team is armed with four picks within the top-100 of the draft. If the Giants were to move their prized asset, they would most likely ask for one of those picks (if not multiple).

From a salary cap standpoint, Houston would be looking at the potential of losing players like cornerback Kamari Lassiter, safety Calen Bullock and Al-Shaair due to future financial constraints that would occur in a post-Lawrence trade scenario. According to Spotrac , Lawrence is currently on the penultimate year of a four-year, $87.5 million rookie extension signed back in 2023. It gives him an average salary of $21,875,000 at the time of writing (currently 11th-highest in the NFL).

If they were to trade for him, it is presumed that he would be granted an extension of sorts, possibly in the range of $25 million-$30 million. A transaction like this would scream "Super Bowl or bust" for the organization.

This entire proposition is mere speculation at this point. However, if Caserio and the Texans really wanted to fortify their defense and immediately contend for the status of “best defense of the 2020’s”, then a move like this would be the way to go. If it does happen, it would spell doomsday for every offense across the NFL.