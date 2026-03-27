Texans could finally land dominant DT with selection of Clemson star in round 1

The last great defensive tackle that the Houston Texans had terrorizing interior offensive linemen was that of a 2016 fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson by the name of D.J. Reader. The Greensboro native lined up alongside names like legendary defensive end J.J. Watt and former number one-overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney and wreaked havoc on offenses across his first four years in the league.

His impact was was punctuated by a truly elite run-stopping unit in 2018, ranking third-best in both yards per game and touchdowns with 82.7 and eight scores respectively. His play got him rewarded with a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, officially ending his tenure with Houston.

Since then, the Texans have played with several contributors in the middle of the defensive line, with the most recent being free agent gems like Tim Settle Jr., Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai. Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft next month, Houston has a chance to invest in the position in a way that they have been able to since Reader's exit six years ago.

Funny enough, the Texans actually have a shot at drinking from the Clemson well for a second time in this scenario. Because, with the 28th overall selection, the Texans could potentially land a 6-foot-2 1/2", 298-pound junior defensive tackle by the name of Peter Woods.

Texans could grab Peter Woods with 28th overall pick in the Draft

Woods has been a hot name in the Draft circuit for some time now, with many Analysts thinking that he'll be gone by the mid-late portion of the first round. With the Texans picking 28th, they'd need a few teams to cooperate in order for Woods to slide into their grasp.

It would be an exciting addition, as Woods would then land on the league's best defense, while playing in between arguably the best pass rushing duo in the NFL in defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The added benefit for Woods would be the ability to learn from returning veterans linke Rankins and Togiai, while also studying under the direct tutelage of one of the top elite defensive minds in head coach DeMeco Ryans.

BuffaLowDown writer Ryan Womeldorf highlighted Woods' explosive potential in the NFL by stating,

"Woods has the kind of elite athleticism and motor that makes him a presence on every snap. Though he might not have the elite size to be an anchor, he mitigates that with powerful hand moves, elite quickness, and consistently high effort on every play. He is the kind of guy who sets the tone for the rest of the line."

Woods' best season came in 2024, when he racked up 28 total tackles (18 solo, 10 assist), 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. Although, production consistency has been a bit of an issue for Woods, which might affect how strongly the team might feel about him.

Woods' consistency might be a concern for Houston

Conversely, Womeldorf explained his concerns for Woods' consistency and overall playstyle by saying,

"Woods’ lack of production is a bit concerning, and he can be moved if not creatively positioned. He isn’t going to be the anchor in the middle of the defense that some teams might be looking for, more of an explosive, disruptive force when used properly."

If Woods is going to be less of a blockade and more of a situational playmaker, that might cause general manager to look for better fits elsewhere that may better suit what the team needs in the interior of the defensive line.

Overall though, Woods is seen as a high-upside product who could be modled into an effective starter at the NFL level. If Houston can snag him at 28 overall, it could be a homerun addition that could further electrify an already dominant unit.