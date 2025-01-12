Texans social media had a blast dunking on Rex Ryan for his terrible take

The Houston Texans demolished the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round and will be moving onto the divisional round. A few days before their eventual blowout win over the Chargers, former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan had the audacity to say that getting to play the Texans was basically a bye week for the Chargers.

Yeah, those takes didn't age well and Ryan was properly roasted for it on social media during and following the Texans' blowout win.

Best social media posts directed at Rex Ryan for his "bye week" comments

Rex Ryan watching the Texans rn pic.twitter.com/czNNMW5uN0 — Ryan “SPOON” (@Process22_21) January 11, 2025

This had to be a real-life shot of Ryan, right? As soon as he saw the Texans offense start to switch gears and get things moving, he had to be a little nervous.

Me watching everyone drag Rex Ryan all week #HtownMade pic.twitter.com/QRdfWYjXzt — Ross Villarreal (@SportsRV) January 12, 2025

Yes, this is going to be a very entertaining week for Texans fans!

#Texans lead 32-12 with 3:42 left. "Bye week" for the Chargers huh? What do ya think about that Rex Ryan? pic.twitter.com/GDONsqsQAe — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) January 12, 2025

I'm sure Ryan will get away with being able to say, "Hey I was clearly wrong" and then be off the hook. Don't let him forget it, Texans fans!

Rex Ryan called us a bye week? pic.twitter.com/GMpBwld6ZI — Mitty 🇹🇷 (@MittyData) January 12, 2025

He sure did and he was sure wrong.

I guess Rex Ryan was right about that bye week comment. Just wrong team. 😂pic.twitter.com/uRJpN291PZ — BELTWAY BOYZ (@beltwayboyz) January 12, 2025

Yeah, the team Ryan should have centered these comments around were the Chargers. That team didn't look like they had any business being in the playoffs.

I'd probably be doing the same thing if I was Rex Ryan to be honest. Then again, I wouldn't make a ridiculous comment like he did.

Shoutout to Rex Ryan, that WAS like a bye week! For the Texans! #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/88O6YA0zTR — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) January 12, 2025

Ryan couldn't have thought that these comments would age well, even if the Texans did end up losing.

With the win in the rearview mirror, the Texans can now focus on the divisional round, which is the furthest they've made it in past playoff runs. If the better seeds end up winning both of their games, the Texans will head to Kansas City for the divisional round. If the Bills wins and Ravens lose, they'd head to Buffalo. If the Ravens win and the Bills lose, they'd head to Baltimore.

Texans fans can kick back and enjoy the rest of this weekend's games and know that this team did indeed belong in the playoffs all along.