Texans sign all but one 2025 draft pick to rookie contract

The Houston Texans have signed all but one of their 2025 NFL Draft picks to rookie contracts, with only second-round offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery yet to agree to terms as the team prepares for training camp.

The holdup comes after the Texans made history by signing fellow second-round pick Jayden Higgins, a wide receiver from Iowa State, to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.7 million contract. Higgins became the first second-round pick in NFL history to receive a fully guaranteed rookie deal, a move that has influenced negotiations across the league. The only other second-rounder to sign since is Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, leaving Ersery among 30 of 32 second-round selections still unsigned as agents and teams navigate new expectations for guaranteed money.

Ersery, selected No. 48 overall out of Minnesota, was brought in with high expectations to anchor the Texans’ offensive line following the trade of Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. At 6-foot-6 and more than 330 pounds, Ersery is projected as the long-term blindside protector for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The contract impasse is not expected to last deep into the summer. NFL rookies can participate in organized team activities and minicamps on limited agreements, but must sign their contracts before the start of training camp to take part in full-team activities. The Texans are optimistic that Ersery’s deal will be finalized soon, allowing him to join the rest of the rookie class on the field.

Houston’s aggressive approach to rookie contracts this year—particularly the precedent set with Higgins—has drawn attention around the league and could shape future negotiations for second-round picks. For now, the Texans await Ersery’s signature as they look to solidify their offensive line ahead of the 2025 season.